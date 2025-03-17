SI

Darius Slay Shares Official Goodbye To Eagles Fans, Philly After Move to Steelers

Big Play Slay says farewell.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. on Oct 27, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. on Oct 27, 2024. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Darius Slay on Monday shared an official goodbye to Philadelphia Eagles fans after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who picked up the corner following his release from the Birds.

"Thank U Philly for all the love, support and the incredible journey we've shared together," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "From the challenges we faced to the good times we celebrated, each moment contributed to some great memories and our unforgettable championship.

"I truly appreciate the Eagles organization for the opportunity that helped shape me into the man I am today, including the leader and team captain I've become. It's been a true blessing to play alongside some of the best teammates and fans in the world! Philly will always hold a special place in my heart.

"FlyEaglesFly! BigPlay out!"

Take a look at that below:

Even though news of his planned release broke weeks ago, Slay did not immediately post a goodbye message to the Philadelphia organization, likely because there was still a small chance he could return. But his signing with the Steelers cemented his exit as a done deal.

The 34-year-old Slay, or "Big Play Slay" as he is affectionately known, signed with the Birds in 2020 after seven years with Detroit. In the 2024 regular season, he recorded 49 total tackles, one forced fumble, 13 passes defended and one fumble recovery across 14 games played for the Super Bowl champions.

