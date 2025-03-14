DeAndre Hopkins Reacts to Viral Tweet With Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson Coming True
Five years ago, DeAndre Hopkins posted a picture of him, Derrick Henry, and Lamar Jackson at NFL Honors to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "How many TD's would this trio total?" Little did Hopkins know, that post would eventually come true.
Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week on a one-year deal, making Hopkins, Henry, and Jackson a trio of teammates. At the time of Hopkins post, he played for the Arizona Cardinals, Henry was on the Tennessee Titans, and Jackson was the lone of the three on the Ravens. Henry signed with the Ravens last offseason and Hopkins has just joined them this year, bringing his tweet into reality.
After joining the Ravens, Hopkins was asked about that picture that has gone viral since his signing with Baltimore.
"Honestly I did not think that was a possibility," Hopkins said, via the Ravens on X. “I was like Derrick Henry is obviously never leaving Tennessee and Lamar is never leaving Baltimore, so it's going to take me possibly going to either one of those places and obviously I went to Tennessee and Baltimore."
Hopkins has already played alongside Henry on the Titans in 2023, but now gets to also team up with Jackson, a main reason he wanted to come to the Ravens. Hopkins referred to Henry as one of his best friends.
As for the number of touchdowns Hopkins thinks this trio will score together, he didn't specify. He left it at: "The number is enough to win the amount of games we need to win. Hopefully it's more than a little bit."
Last season, Jackson had 45 total touchdowns, Henry recorded 18, and Hopkins scored five for a total of 68 touchdowns between the three players, a frame for what these three could achieve together next season.