Deion Sanders Has Bold Message for NFL Teams About Travis Hunter’s Position in Pros
If an NFL team plans on drafting Travis Hunter to play just one position—think again.
The two-way star played cornerback and wide receiver over the last several seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and shined at both—finishing the 2024 season as the Heisman Trophy winner. As he gets ready for the 2025 NFL draft, his coach Deion Sanders says he isn't going to stop playing both sides.
"Travis could definitely do that," he said on Friday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show when asked if Hunter could balance both offense and defense in the NFL. "I mean, he's gonna do that—or they shouldn't draft him. Don't do that. ... Don't draft him if you're not gonna give him a opportunity to play on both sides of the ball."
"Now you can be creative," Coach Prime continued. "You don't have to do what we did with him here and play every snap, but ... let's say he's starting corner. He's gonna have to be in your nickel packages ... or spread packages on the offense because he's gonna be probably your best receiver. And you're gonna look like an idiot with your best receiver is sitting on the bench and you can't get open, you can't get the ball down the field. Or vice versa. Your best corner isn't on the field and they're bombing you right now—and he's on the sidelines with you."
Sounds like, at least according to Sanders, Hunter doesn't plan on picking a side once he goes pro.
On top of winning the Heisman Trophy, the versatile 21-year-old won his second consecutive Paul Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player, and was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (92), receiving touchdowns (14), and was second in receiving yards (1,152) as a receiver through Colorado's 12 games. On defense, he tallied 31 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.
He's expected to be among the top picks in April's NFL draft.