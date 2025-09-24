Derrick Henry Still Fuming Over Critical Ravens Fumble With NSFW, Five-Word Message
It's been two days since the Ravens' 38–30 loss to the Lions and Derrick Henry is still angry with himself.
In a huge swing in momentum, Henry, on the first play of a Baltimore fourth quarter drive trailing Detroit by four points, fumbled the ball. It was recovered by the Lions defense, directly leading to three points for Detroit. Henry slammed his helmet in frustration on the sidelines, and was disappointed with himself while speaking to reporters after the loss.
On Wednesday, Henry was still annoyed with himself.
"S---, I'm still pissed off," Henry said after Wednesday's practice, via Jamison Hensley. "Mad at myself..."
Henry added that he leaned on his support system, including teammates and family members, since the tough loss. But the Pro Bowl running back, who has now fumbled in three straight games, was also very clear about one thing.
"But at the same time, it's a problem that's gotta get fixed," Henry continued. "So, I'm working on it. Working as hard as I can to let this issue be resolved. It's tough right now because it's [been] consecutive weeks, back-to-back-to-back, which is crazy...
"But gotta go back to work and push forward, even though it's hard. Can't nobody fix it but yourself. So I got to accept it like a man. ... It's my responsibility to take care of the ball for this organization."
Ravens coach John Harbaugh, while emphasizing the need for Henry to nip the issue in the bud, also expressed his belief that the star running back will turn the corner. And at least one of Henry's Ravens teammates, tight end Mark Andrews, has the utmost confidence in the veteran.
"We know the type of guy that he is and there's no one harder on himself than Derrick is," Andrews said Tuesday. "We'll get right. These are the type of things we'll be better at. He's the best of the best, so I have complete trust in him."
Henry will get an opportunity to redeem himself in a big game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.