Derwin James Had Great Reaction on Live TV to Derek Stingley Jr.’s Record Deal
The Houston Texans have made Derek Stingley Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL and the new, reset market has caught the eye of one of his colleagues.
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, guesting on Good Morning Football on Monday morning, could do little to hide his excitement that Stingley will be paid $30 million a year for his services upon receiving the news update.
"Wow," James explained. "Thirty a year? DBs getting paid like that? Wow. Whoa."
James was quick on the draw knowing that the previous high-water mark for a defensive back was the Carolina Panthers paying Jaycee Horn $25 million per season. It's almost like these guys keep track of this stuff with a very watchful eye.
Now the longest-tenured Charger, James is currently on a four-year, $76 million deal through 2026. The bad news is that he'll likely have to wait to capitalize on the more lucrative market. The good news is that it figures to keep getting elevated as time goes on.