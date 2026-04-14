Dianna Russini Resigns From ‘The Athletic’ Amid Investigation Into Relationship With Mike Vrabel

Longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from her role as a senior insider with The Athletic, according to the Associated Press . Her departure comes amid an investigation by The Athletic into Russini’s conduct and her relationship with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. In photos published by Page Six last week , the two were seen spending time together at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Ariz. ahead of the NFL’s annual owners meetings in Phoenix last month.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote in a letter to The Athletic’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, obtained by the AP. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete,” she continued. “It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now—before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

The photos published by Page Six show Russini and Vrabel interlocking hands, hugging and sitting in a hot tub together at the hotel. Both parties have denied any wrongdoing, with the New England coach telling Page Six, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini joined The Athletic in 2023 and has both reported on the NFL and hosted the network’s “Scoop City” podcast. When contacted, Russini told Page Six, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.” Before her resignation, Ginsberg had said that the photos “are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at the Athletic.”

Ginsberg has since sent a memo to The Athletic staff announcing Russini’s resignation, adding, “When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter. As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.”

+ Memo from Steven Ginsberg to Athletic staff: pic.twitter.com/deNfBBHhDl — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 14, 2026

Vrabel, 50, was seen in the Patriots’ facility Monday afternoon, amid the team’s prep for the 2026 NFL draft, with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf explaining his involvement in their ongoing prospect evaluations as “business as usual.”

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