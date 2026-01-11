Dick Vitale Slams Bears' Ben Johnson for 'Classless' Move After Win Over Packers
As with most NFL divisional rivalry games, Saturday’s Bears-Packers playoff showdown didn’t disappoint as Chicago clinched one of its biggest wins in recent history.
For a team that hasn’t been in the postseason since 2020 and finished last in the NFC North in three of the last four years, one would expect the celebrations in the Bears’ locker room to be loud, rowdy and even borderline unhinged. Bears coach Ben Johnson exhibited all of those qualities in his profane message to his team following the 31-27 win:
“HELL YEAH!” Johnson said in a behind-the-scenes video of the Bears’ locker room festivities. “F--- THE PACKERS! F--- THEM! I F---ING HATE THOSE GUYS!”
While some might argue Johnson had earned the right to curse out his NFC North rivals after helping to orchestrate a comeback for the ages, legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale didn’t like seeing Johnson show his fiery colors following the game.
Vitale slammed Johnson for his “classless” attitude and claimed the Bears coach’s NSFW shot at the Packers was “childish.”
“Total CLASSLESS attitude in winning by BEN JOHNSON coach of the @ChicagoBears in the fab comeback to beat the @packers. Main theme should have been the gutty comeback not the childish F__ Packers comments,” Vitale wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
To each their own.
Some fans watching the game weren’t pleased with Johnson’s ultra-quick handshake with Matt LaFleur on the field, either, and believed he could have shown a bit more respect to his adversary.
Johnson’s fly-by shake aside, you would be hard-pressed to find an NFL coach who wouldn’t throw in a few profanities after beating their division foes in a win-or-go-home playoff matchup. Johnson definitely let his emotions get the best of him after the thrilling win, but really, other than salty Packers fans, who can blame him?
The Bears will face off against either the Rams or Eagles at Soldier Field in the divisional round, hoping to reach the NFC title game for the first time since 2010.