Perhaps the funniest observation from Marshawn Lynch’s iconic five-minute interview from Super Bowl XLIX media day 11 years ago was seeing the reporters ask one another what the Seahawks’ running back said as if he didn’t repeat himself countless times.

That was easy for me to say because I was watching NFL Network from home, where I could hear Lynch say, loud and clear, that he was only there so he wouldn’t get fined. I’ve been to a handful of these events—which have since been moved into prime time and rebranded as Super Bowl opening night—and it can be very challenging to hear if you’re not standing in the front row.

Also, it’s not rare to see reporters nearly come to blows at one of these crowded interview scrums because those in the back are often fighting for the best position to shout their questions. And everyone thinks their question is the most important one. So I can imagine a few reporters angrily asking each other, “ What’s your deal? ” as if they were Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll meeting at midfield. At the same time, Lynch sat at the podium eating Skittles and repeatedly saying, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

This is the perfect time to revisit Lynch’s famous interview because the Seahawks and Patriots will again clash in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. This Super Bowl rematch is 11 years in the making, with the prior meeting ending in controversy after the Seahawks made the head-scratching decision not to give Lynch the ball at the goal line, opting for a Russell Wilson pass that was intercepted by cornerback Malcolm Butler to seal the victory for the Patriots in one of the greatest games of the past quarter century .

Lynch didn’t win his second Lombardi Trophy that night, but he started the week by making himself plenty of money over the long run due to his savvy move to avoid being fined by the NFL again. Lynch racked up more than $130,000 in fines for not speaking to the media most of the 2014 season. Still, Lynch turned into a household name after he was done with his Super Bowl XLIX media obligations (at least among non-fans; he already had a first-team All-Pro and a Beast Quake on his résumé), and his endorsement deals are still rolling in seven years after playing his last NFL game. Even Katy Perry, the Super Bowl XLIX halftime performer, used Lynch’s “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” catchphrase after being asked at her news conference in the lead-up to the game, which player she had her eye on.

Ironically, Lynch is now a member of the media as a photographer and podcast host . (I’m still laughing at his interview with Sam Darnold .) Lynch often accepts interview requests, appears on reality TV shows and guest stars on TV shows that poke fun at Seattle’s decision not to give him the ball at the goal line.

If only Carroll made the logical decision to feed Beast Mode.

Maybe reporters also had an obvious approach to getting Lynch back then to open up during interviews. From experience, you can sit in front of Lynch without saying a word, and he’ll just rattle off whatever comes into his mind. Just make sure to have thick skin because Lynch can be blunt.

He once asked me if I needed ChapStick, and ever since then I’ve been wondering whether my lips were chapped that day. I interviewed Lynch a few times while covering the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The star running back held a media event for his Beastmode store that had opened in Las Vegas, which was when Lynch fiercely stared at me before offering me his ChapStick. After the awkward moment, we both laughed and had an insightful interview about his family business .

As for another observation, well, after Lynch uttered the phrase, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” reporters are struggling more than ever to get the attention of athletes with the explosion of video podcasts in recent years. In the age of social media, players have several options to build their brands. They are no longer restricted to locker room interviews, making it more critical for reporters to find common ground with those they cover, since there are still significant benefits for both sides. Lynch has used the media to his advantage since retirement, but he also made a name for himself by being authentic.

Two days after his Super Bowl interview was mentioned on most national talk shows, Lynch made a statement explaining his Super Bowl media day approach, and this line stood out: “ For the next three minutes , I’ll just be looking at y’all the way that y’all looking at me.”

Lynch was the star attraction at Super Bowl XLIX media day 11 years ago after uttering his famous catchphrase. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

To me, he sounded bothered by the way he was portrayed and had enough of being misunderstood by the media. Maybe there’s a lesson to be learned for the media that wants more out of these interviews. We can start by improving our people skills and taking the time to truly get to know those we’re profiling, rather than looking for a quick turnaround for the sake of clicks and views. Authenticity will be critical during this age of AI-generated content.

I didn’t expect Lynch’s Super Bowl interview from 11 years ago would get me to think this hard about the digital media landscape, but, hey, maybe that was needed as I get ready for another Super Bowl week. Let’s all give each other elbow room and the space to ask questions to those who don’t want to be fined by the NFL.

Get ready, Seahawks and Patriots, because there will be a ton of interesting questions from feisty reporters on Monday to kick off the Super Bowl festivities in downtown San Francisco. Maybe we’ll get another iconic interview to dissect 11 years from now.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated