DK Metcalf Bids Farewell to Seahawks Fans Following Trade to Steelers
DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend following six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. His departure was somewhat expected after he requested a trade from the team last week.
Just because it was expected doesn't mean Metcalf leaving Seattle was easy for faithful Seahawks fans, or for the receiver himself. Seattle is the only franchise he's ever known.
Metcalf made his gratitude for Seattle and its fans very clear in a heartwarming farewell Instagram post on Wednesday night.
"Thank you for taking a kid from Mississippi and making him feel at home in the Pacific Northwest," Metcalf wrote. "From the city to the organization to the 12s—you've been more than just a fanbase. You've been family. You've given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible men who will forever be my brothers."
Metcalf specifically thanked his Seahawks teammates and staff members, and, of course, wrote a special message to the loyal 12s.
"And to the 12s... man, y'all are different," Metcalf wrote. "The energy, the passion, the love—I felt it every single time I stepped on that field. Words can't express how much I appreciate the way you embraced me from day one. It's never easy to say goodbye, and leaving this city that took a chance on me 6 years ago is tough. But this isn't the end—it's just the next chapter. No matter where I go, I'll always carry the 206 with me."
Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract with the Steelers, which is the largest deal in franchise history. In 2024, Metcalf featured in 15 games and had 66 receptions, 992 yards and five touchdowns.