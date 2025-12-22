DK Metcalf Incident: NFL Makes Suspension Decision After WR Takes Swipe at Fan
The NFL has issued a two-game suspension for the Steelers’ DK Metcalf after the wide receiver was seen taking a swipe at a Lions fan during Pittsburgh’s win over Detroit on Sunday afternoon.
In a Monday statement, the league said:
“Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable.’”
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the receiver plans to appeal the decision.
Per both Pelissero and ESPN, Metcalf had previously reported the same fan to Seahawks security back when he played in Seattle.
As things currently stand, Metcalf is slated to miss the Steelers’ road tilt against the Browns and the team's home finale against the Ravens.
A very murky, messy situation
During the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Metcalf was caught on camera talking to, then making a punching-like motion toward a fan in the first row of the stands; his fist did not make full contact with the individual’s face, but the tension was very clearly there.
What prompted the receiver’s reaction was not immediately obvious, but CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said that the fan appeared to be holding a Metcalf jersey.
“He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey, he went over, and the fan said something to him,” Wolfson said on the broadcast. “Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”
Speaking later to the Detroit Free Press, the fan—named Ryan Kennedy—seemed to suggest that he angered Metcalf by using the receiver's full name.
“What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” Kennedy told the outlet. “He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”
At the time, Metcalf was not removed from the game because the referees did not see the altercation. And the league office was unable to immediately weigh in because there was no flag on the field.
After the game, coach Mike Tomlin said that he had “heard about” the moment but did not see it happen and had not yet discussed it with Metcalf.
Speaking on an episode of his podcast released Monday, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson claimed that the fan instigated the fracas by insulting both Metcalf himself and the receiver's mother.
“I got word—obviously, I'm not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan—but he did call him a racial slur,” Johnson alleged. “He called him the n-word and he did call his mom [the c-word]. And I think, with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, I think that’s where the action occurred.”
On Monday, Kennedy said he “categorically denies using the ’N-word,’ the ‘C-word’ or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based language during the incident,” per a statement he released through an attorney.
The missive added that this “matter will now likely be the subject of formal legal proceedings,” and asked that “the public refrain from spreading unverified claims and respect the process as the truth is addressed through appropriate legal channels.”