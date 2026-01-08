Dolphins Closing in On New GM After Firing Mike McDaniel
The 2026 Dolphins are going to look a whole lot different.
First, the organization fired general manager Chris Grier back on Oct. 31. Then, on Thursday, the team fired coach Mike McDaniel despite rumors insinuating that his job would be safe. There’s also a chance Tua Tagovailoa could move on from the team this offseason. The Dolphins could find a replacement for one of these positions pretty soon.
After McDaniel’s firing on Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Miami plans to make a decision about their new general manager on Friday. The four finalists are interim GM Champ Kelly, Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, 49ers director of scouting Josh Williams and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. The interviews will finish on Thursday.
Deciding about the new general manager will start the domino effect for the Dolphins’ important decisions this offseason. The new GM will then help with the search for a head coach replacement, and then they will be involved in discussions about Tagovailoa’s future.
The new GM has their work cut out for them, that’s for sure.