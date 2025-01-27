All Dolphins

2024 Dolphins Now Have a Pro Bowl Selection

Tight end Jonnu Smith joined some rare company in Miami Dolphins history

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jonnu Smith thought he deserved to make the AFC Pro Bowl roster this season, and now he has.

The Miami Dolphins tight end was named to the AFC roster Monday as a replacement for the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl for a third consecutive season.

Smith will join Las Vegas rookie Brock Bowers as the two AFC tight ends.

Barring other additions, Smith will be the only Dolphins representative for the Pro Bowl Games, taking place this week in Orlando, Florida.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando at Camping World Stadium, beginning with the Skills Challenge live on ESPN from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. It continues on Sunday, Feb. 2, with cumulative scoring from Thursday’s skills contests building up to the highly anticipated flag football matchup from 3-6 p.m. on ESPN and ABC. For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.

This is the first Pro Bowl nod for Smith, who began his NFL career as a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

SMITH IN RARE DOLPHINS COMPANY

Smith, who joined the Dolphins as a free agent in the offseason, played all 17 games with six starts and set franchise single-season records for tight ends for receptions with 88, receiving yards with 884 and touchdowns with eight.

Smith joins some rare company for the Dolphins, as only the third tight end selected to the Pro Bowl.

Ferrell Edmunds was selected for his performance in 1989 and 1990, and Keith Jackson was chosen after the 1992 and 1993 season.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News