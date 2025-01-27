2024 Dolphins Now Have a Pro Bowl Selection
Jonnu Smith thought he deserved to make the AFC Pro Bowl roster this season, and now he has.
The Miami Dolphins tight end was named to the AFC roster Monday as a replacement for the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl for a third consecutive season.
Smith will join Las Vegas rookie Brock Bowers as the two AFC tight ends.
Barring other additions, Smith will be the only Dolphins representative for the Pro Bowl Games, taking place this week in Orlando, Florida.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando at Camping World Stadium, beginning with the Skills Challenge live on ESPN from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. It continues on Sunday, Feb. 2, with cumulative scoring from Thursday’s skills contests building up to the highly anticipated flag football matchup from 3-6 p.m. on ESPN and ABC. For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.
This is the first Pro Bowl nod for Smith, who began his NFL career as a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017.
SMITH IN RARE DOLPHINS COMPANY
Smith, who joined the Dolphins as a free agent in the offseason, played all 17 games with six starts and set franchise single-season records for tight ends for receptions with 88, receiving yards with 884 and touchdowns with eight.
Smith joins some rare company for the Dolphins, as only the third tight end selected to the Pro Bowl.
Ferrell Edmunds was selected for his performance in 1989 and 1990, and Keith Jackson was chosen after the 1992 and 1993 season.