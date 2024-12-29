2025 Opponent List Now Almost Complete
The results of the Saturday games not only provided more clarity for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their playoff situation, they also determined one more opponent for next season.
With the Los Angeles Chargers defeating the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos losing in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Chargers became the final AFC opponent on the Dolphins' 2025 schedule.
The victory clinched second place in the AFC West for Jim Harbaugh's team and that will send them to Miami to face the Dolphins, who are locked into second place in the AFC East this season.
This sets up a fourth career meeting between fellow 2020 draft quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert following games in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Dolphins are 2-1 in those games, the victories coming in 2020 and 2023.
When the Houston Texans defeated the Dolphins in Week 15 to clinch the NFC South, it also ensured the Indianapolis Colts would be another 2025 Miami opponent based on their second-place finish.
The one 2025 Dolphins opponent that remains undetermined is the one for the so-called 17th game, and it's set to be the team from the NFC East that finishes in the same spot in the division standing coming to Miami. That team will be the Washington Commanders unless they win their final two games and the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final two, in which case Washington would win the NFC East and the Eagles would become that final Dolphins opponent.
Based on the NFL's rotation formula, we already knew 14 of the Dolphins' 17 opponents (technically 11 of 14 opponents because they face the Bills, Jets and Patriots twice), and the three remaining opponents to determine are those that will finish in the same place in their division standings in the AFC South, AFC West and NFC East.
2025 Home Opponents
Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, L.A. Chargers, NFCE (currently Washington)
2025 Away Opponents
Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Carolina, Indianapolis Colts
Let's also remind everyone that the Dolphins will be playing an international game next season, most likely in Spain or Brazil.