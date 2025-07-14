3 Dolphins Players Who Could Make First All-Pro Team
The Miami Dolphins didn't have a single All-Pro selection last season.
That wasn’t too surprising, given the team’s disappointing season and that making the All-Pro team is incredibly difficult. However, the 2025 season presents a new opportunity for some Dolphins players to receive one of the league’s most prestigious honors.
Miami’s last All-Pro was Tyreek Hill in 2023 and 2022, and before that, it was kicker Jason Sanders, kick returner Jakeem Grant, and cornerback Xavien Howard in 2020.
To say Miami hasn’t been well represented in recent seasons is an understatement. Still, here’s our list of three players who could earn their first All-Pro nod this season.
Dolphins Who Could Earn First All-Pro
Zach Sieler, Defensive Tackle
Sieler is no longer underestimated among Dolphins fans or analysts, but not everyone seems to be sold. He’s never made a Pro Bowl — he was named as an alternate, but that doesn’t really count — and isn’t considered a consensus top-10 interior defensive lineman by NFL executives.
The Pro Bowl has lost a lot of credibility over the years as an evaluation tool, but it’s still surprising to see Sieler didn’t make the team during the past two years.
However, it’s clear that Sieler has the talent to be an All-Pro-level player. He’s recorded 10 sacks in each of the last two seasons. Some credited his 2023 production to playing next to Christian Wilkins, but Sieler had a revolving door next to him in 2024 and still put up big numbers.
He’s not just a pass rusher, either. He’s a stout run defender who had a career-high 11 tackles for loss last season.
The issue for Sieler will be standing out among a crowded group at interior defensive line.
Players like Chris Jones (Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Justin Madubuike (Ravens), and Dexter Lawrence (Giants) are just a few of the names Sieler would have to climb over. It’s a long shot, but if Sieler is a standout presence this season, it’ll be hard to ignore his track record.
Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver
The 2024 season wasn’t kind to Jaylen Waddle.
Of the receivers from last season, Waddle might’ve suffered the most when Tua Tagovailoa was out. He had just 17 catches in the games with Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson at quarterback.
Despite that, Waddle’s tape was still good last year. He didn’t take a step back, and he’s always had the natural talent to compete with the best receivers in the sport.
The Dolphins have made it a point this offseason to emphasize that they need to find a way to generate more explosive plays in the passing game, and Waddle should be a significant part of that.
Waddle has put up All-Pro caliber numbers in the past. He had 75 catches for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the league in yards per reception (13.8) in 2022. He broke the rookie reception record in 2021 and had another 1,000-yard season in 2023.
Just like Sieler, Waddle has yet to make an initial Pro Bowl roster and will face a lot of competition at receiver. Players like Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), and A.J. Brown (Eagles) are just three names that will be tough to beat out.
Plus, Waddle has competition on his own team with Tyreek Hill. If you want a hot take from this writer, it would not be shocking to see Waddle out-produce Hill this season. Hill is coming off two offseason surgeries and is clearly on his way out after 2025.
Waddle is the future at receiver, so there’s a universe — a rare one — where his numbers look better than Hill’s in 2025.
Jordyn Brooks, Linebacker
We considered several players for this spot, including some of Miami’s pass rushers. However, linebacker is a position where three players are named every year.
Fred Warner (49ers) has one spot locked down as — by far — the best linebacker in the sport. The other two spots are a bit vulnerable, though.
Roquan Smith (Ravens) usually occupies one of them, but he took a step back on tape last season. He’s still plenty good, but he wasn’t quite himself for much of last season. The last spot has been a revolving door of breakout players the past few years, with Zach Baun (Eagles) making the team in 2024 and Quincy Williams (Jets) getting the nod in 2023.
The Dolphins signed Jordyn Brooks to a free-agent deal last offseason, and he was tremendous in his first year with the team. Brooks was a stalwart run defender last, sporting a career-high 11 tackles for loss and just a 5.9 missed tackle percentage.
His coverage chops were plenty good enough, too, as he recorded a career-high six pass breakups. Linebacker coverage stats are incredibly misleading most of the time, so it’s our opinion that Brooks’ film in coverage was pretty solid.
Additionally, Brooks was used effectively as a blitzer last season. He had 11 pressures and three sacks on just 38 blitz opportunities.
Although the All-Pro voters are usually better about watching film than most, Brooks will have to put up big numbers to get their attention in the first place. His run defense is already there, but he’ll have to make a few more big-time plays in coverage to have a real chance.
Still, his arrow is heading in the right direction, and there seems to be a new linebacker who makes the team every season.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage