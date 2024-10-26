A Not-So-Fine Game for Kohou Gets Worse
Before he left the Week 7 game with a neck injury that will force him to miss the Miami Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Kader Kohou broke up two passes with nice defensive plays.
Unfortunately for him, the NFL didn't appreciate his celebration after either play.
Kohou was fined a little more than $5,500 for each of the two offenses against the Colts last Sunday. The first was a first-down pass breakup in the first quarter, the second a third-down PBU in the third quarter.
After the first play, Kohou did a flexing pose with both hands down low; on the second one, he lifted his jersey and pointed somewhere around his waist as he stared down the Colts sideline while trotting off the field. Kohou was not flagged for his actions on either play.
Turns out he wasn't the only Dolphins player fined for Week 7 actions because fullback Alec Ingold got nicked $17,445 for a low block in the third quarter, a play where he was flagged 15 yards.
Indianapolis didn't have a player fined for any actions during the Week 7 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
DOLPHINS FINE RUNDOWN FOR 2024
Week 1 (20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars) — Safety Jordan Poyer was fined $11.2K for a facemask
Week 2 (31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills) — No Dolphins player was fined
Week 3 (24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks) — FB Alec Ingold was fined $11.8K for a low block; CB Kader Kohou was fined $5.5K for a facemask; LB Duke Riley was fined $16.9K for a blindside block
Week 4 (31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans) — OLB Emmanuel Ogbah was finished $11.3K for a facemask; OLB Jaelan Phillips was fined $16.9K for contact in the knee area or below of a passer
Week 6 (15-10 victory against the New England Patriots) — CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $16.9K for roughing the passer and blow to the head/neck; WR Malik Washington was fined $4.7K for a blindside block