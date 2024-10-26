All Dolphins

A Not-So-Fine Game for Kohou Gets Worse

Miami Dolphins players Kader Kohou and Alec Ingold both were fined for actions during the Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before he left the Week 7 game with a neck injury that will force him to miss the Miami Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Kader Kohou broke up two passes with nice defensive plays.

Unfortunately for him, the NFL didn't appreciate his celebration after either play.

Kohou was fined a little more than $5,500 for each of the two offenses against the Colts last Sunday. The first was a first-down pass breakup in the first quarter, the second a third-down PBU in the third quarter.

After the first play, Kohou did a flexing pose with both hands down low; on the second one, he lifted his jersey and pointed somewhere around his waist as he stared down the Colts sideline while trotting off the field. Kohou was not flagged for his actions on either play.

Turns out he wasn't the only Dolphins player fined for Week 7 actions because fullback Alec Ingold got nicked $17,445 for a low block in the third quarter, a play where he was flagged 15 yards.

Indianapolis didn't have a player fined for any actions during the Week 7 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DOLPHINS FINE RUNDOWN FOR 2024

Week 1 (20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars) — Safety Jordan Poyer was fined $11.2K for a facemask

Week 2 (31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills) — No Dolphins player was fined

Week 3 (24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks) — FB Alec Ingold was fined $11.8K for a low block; CB Kader Kohou was fined $5.5K for a facemask; LB Duke Riley was fined $16.9K for a blindside block

Week 4 (31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans) — OLB Emmanuel Ogbah was finished $11.3K for a facemask; OLB Jaelan Phillips was fined $16.9K for contact in the knee area or below of a passer

Week 6 (15-10 victory against the New England Patriots) — CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $16.9K for roughing the passer and blow to the head/neck; WR Malik Washington was fined $4.7K for a blindside block

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News