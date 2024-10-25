All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins Week 8 Injury Report

No game status designation for two key defensive starters, but Tyreek Hill remains a question mark

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins ruled out two players on their final injury report of Week 8 ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and also had Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill as questionable, though under very different circumstances.

We'll start with Tagovailoa, who head coach Mike McDaniel said already has cleared concussion protocol and will start against Arizona, who only is listed as questionable because he'll remain on injured reserve until he's activated Saturday and NFL rules requires such a listing.

The news isn't as positive when it comes to Hill, who is dealing with a foot injury and didn't practice Friday.

Hill's name was added to the injury report Thursday when he was listed as a limited participant.

There was good news with the Dolphins' other starting wide receiver, with Jaylen Waddle removed from the injury report and not getting a game status designation.

The same applied to Jevon Holland and Emmanuel Ogbah, who both missed the Week 7 loss at Indianapolis with hand and bicep injuries, respectively. Likewise, guard Liam Eichenberg (shoulders) was removed from the injury report after practicing fully Friday.

The two players ruled out Friday were CB Kader Kohou (neck) and DT Zach Sieler, whose eye injury potentially could require surgery.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was removed from the injury report Friday, but that's because the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve because of his shoulder injury.

CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

The Cardinals ruled out three players Friday, along with starting linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Ruled out were DL Roy Lopez (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and DL Darius Robinson (personal/calf).

Lopez started at nose tackle for the Cardinals in their 17-15 victory against the L.A. Chargers on Monday night.

Murphy-Bunting is the player whose tackle caused Hill's ankle injury last season when Murphy-Bunting was a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson, Arizona's second of two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, has yet to play this season.

The only other Cardinals player with a game status designation is tackle Kelvin Bechum, who's dealing with a groin injury. He was a full participant after practice after not working Thursday.

Rookie first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. was added to the injury report Friday with a knee injury, but he was listed as a full participant and not given a game status designation.

