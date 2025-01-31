All Dolphins

Achane Bemoans 'Yards Left on the Field'

The Miami Dolphins running back was among the top 15 players in the NFL in combined yardage in 2024 but wanted more

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the season finale.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the season finale. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

De'Von Achane had by all numbers a very successful second NFL season for the Miami Dolphins.

He was the only player in the NFL with at least six touchdowns both rushing and receiving; was one of only three players around the NFL, along with Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, to finish with at least 900 yards rushing and 500 receiving; and he finished 13th in the NFL in combined yards with 1,531.

Not since 1985 when Tony Nathan did it had a Dolphins running back reached 500 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

And yet Achane can't help but wonder how much more he could have done.

Appearing on the Up & Adams Podcast with host Kay Adams, Achane bemoaned those yards that he didn't get.

"Breaking down film after the season, I feel like I left some big runs on the table that I wish that I could have back," Achane said. "I feel like, my third year going into the season I haven't hit the 1,000-yard mark rushing yet. I felt like that's something that I could have done last year. But missing some runs that I wish I could have back, there's always something to work."

Achane finished the 2024 season with 907 rushing yards to go along with 592 yards on 78 catches, which broke Terry Kirby's Dolphins record for running backs of 75 catches that he set in 1993.

One area where there was a major drop was in rushing average, though that was to be expected considering Achane set an NFL record with his 7.8 per-carry average as a rookie. He still was at a respectable 4.47 this season, which was ranked 18th among qualifying running backs.

Heading into the offseason, Achane told Adams he was planning on continuing to run routes as a receiver to get himself ready if called upon in that role.

When Adams brought up the idea of gaining 2,000 combined yards next season, Achane said, "Why not?"

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News