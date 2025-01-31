Achane Bemoans 'Yards Left on the Field'
De'Von Achane had by all numbers a very successful second NFL season for the Miami Dolphins.
He was the only player in the NFL with at least six touchdowns both rushing and receiving; was one of only three players around the NFL, along with Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, to finish with at least 900 yards rushing and 500 receiving; and he finished 13th in the NFL in combined yards with 1,531.
Not since 1985 when Tony Nathan did it had a Dolphins running back reached 500 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.
And yet Achane can't help but wonder how much more he could have done.
Appearing on the Up & Adams Podcast with host Kay Adams, Achane bemoaned those yards that he didn't get.
"Breaking down film after the season, I feel like I left some big runs on the table that I wish that I could have back," Achane said. "I feel like, my third year going into the season I haven't hit the 1,000-yard mark rushing yet. I felt like that's something that I could have done last year. But missing some runs that I wish I could have back, there's always something to work."
Achane finished the 2024 season with 907 rushing yards to go along with 592 yards on 78 catches, which broke Terry Kirby's Dolphins record for running backs of 75 catches that he set in 1993.
One area where there was a major drop was in rushing average, though that was to be expected considering Achane set an NFL record with his 7.8 per-carry average as a rookie. He still was at a respectable 4.47 this season, which was ranked 18th among qualifying running backs.
Heading into the offseason, Achane told Adams he was planning on continuing to run routes as a receiver to get himself ready if called upon in that role.
When Adams brought up the idea of gaining 2,000 combined yards next season, Achane said, "Why not?"