After Dominating Win Over New England, Dolphins Look Forward To Green Bay
After taking care of the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins turned their focus to their Thanksgiving challenge when they play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. They know it is going to be cold. They also know they are going to be playing a very good Packers team.
The team sentiment is just: Bring it on.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said the Dolphins know they have a challenge in front of them. They are looking to change the narrative about Miami not being able to win a cold-weather game.
"Yeah, I mean I’m excited to kill narratives, so let’s go," Tagovailoa said. "Bring it on."
Tagovailoa said he wanted to enjoy Sunday's win over New England and then focus on the task of playing Green Bay in the cold weather and prove the naysayers wrong.
"We’ll enjoy this win, but this next one is going to be big for us," Tagovailoa said "We’re excited to go down to Green Bay and show everybody on prime time what we can do."
ACHANE IS HOPING FOR SNOW
Dolphins running back De'Von Achane said he never played in the snow. He is looking forward to the challenge.
“I mean, it’s football. It should be fun," Achane said. "I’m hoping it’ll snow because I ain’t ever played in the snow, so that’d be fun.”
McDaniel is equally up to the challenge of getting his team focused on playing in cold weather. He is looking forward to finally getting the monkey off of their collective backs with a victory.
"I’m eager for those moments. Just like you’re eager to settle the score if you don’t – if you believe that you’re not just a front-running team, you have to win when there’s some adversity going on. And so instead of just complaining and wallowing in the fact that people say those things, we’ve been able to win some games with our backs against the wall, so to speak," McDaniel said. "The same thing applies with – I’ve already told the team, there’s two things that will be said until we do something about it, (and that is win games against) good teams and (in) cold weather. It doesn’t bother me in any way, shape or form. We have some plans on how to attack this week, but I relish that opportunity because, yeah, there’s one way to correct that."
McDANIEL WANTS TO SET THE NARRATIVE STRAIGHT
McDaniel echoed Tagovailoa's sentiments about changing the narratives.
"I know there’s a locker room full of people that believe and are eager to set that narrative straight, but there’s only one way to do it," McDaniel said. "There’s only one way you’d want it to be done is you want to go earn that sentiment or maybe some take-back from some people that have strong opinions, or they’re going to be right and it’s your choice as a team. We’ll get started on that tomorrow."
Add wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as one who wants to change the narratives. He knows the history of Miami playing in cold-weather games. He is looking forward to going to Green Bay and playing in prime time.
"Yeah, man. Cold-weather game. It’s going to be real football weather," Waddle said. "They’re bringing their best. We’re bringing our best. Thursday night football, man, that’s what it’s all about."