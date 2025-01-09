Agent Sheds Light (Somewhat) on Hill Situation
Four days ago after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's headline-grabbing comment "I'm out" that followed his pulling himself out of the season finale against the New York Jets, his agent shed some light on his client's mind-set but left unanswered the biggest question of all.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Drew Rosenhaus said Hill showed his dedication and commitment to the Dolphins in 2024 by playing the entire season through a wrist injury that doctors said required surgery, but declined to say whether Hill did or did not want to be traded because he hasn't spoken to the wide receiver yet.
Hill hasn't written anything on X in the past couple of days that would indicate his preference, though he did change back his avatar to a picture of himself in a Dolphins uniform after having for one day his head shot superimposed on the barechested Antonio Brown as he walking out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game at MetLife Stadium.
What Rosenhaus did say from Hard Rock Stadium is that Hill broke his wrist during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders.
"We have top-risk doctors saying to Tyreek, 'You need to get this operated on, you're going to miss the season,' " Rosenhaus said. "Tyreek says to me and the Dolphins, 'I'm not going to miss the season. I'm going to play, I want to be here for my team.' The doctors all said it's going to be painful. It could impact your entire career. If you don't get it done now, you may not be able to fix it all the way. Tyreek said, hey, the heck with it. I'm a team guy. I'm going for it. This hampered him all year long. He deserves a lot of credit.
"Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I've ever represented that was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He's very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Dolphins football team. He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins. And I think he's the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries. Tyreek Hill is not one of them."
GM Chris Grier said during the Dolphins' end-of-season press conference that both he and head coach Mike McDaniel had productive conversations with Hill the previous day in their exit meetings and that Hill never asked to be traded, even though he didn't take back anything he said after the game.
This was a really tough year all around for Hill, with off-the-field turmoil (most notably being detained by police officers outside Hard Rock Stadium on the day of the season opener), the wrist injury, and on-field results that included his first season without being selected to the Pro Bowl (though Rosenhaus said Hill was a second alternate), his first season without 1,000 receiving yards when making at least 13 starts, and his first time missing the playoffs since he entered the NFL in 2016.
THE BEST DOLPHINS RESOLUTION
For the Dolphins, having a healthy and happy Hill is the best thing for them in 2025.
Trading him would be a last resort because they would not get equal value in return because of Hill's age, recent injuries, salary and checkered past. Check out suggested trades online over the past couple of days and they usually involve something like a third-round pick.
More importantly, for the Dolphins to rebound and return to the playoffs in 2025, having Hill would make that task a lot easier to accomplish.