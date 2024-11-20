Analyzing McDaniel's Message About Sending Messages
When former Miami Dolphins team captain David Long Jr. lost his starting job and later was waived, it was suggested in certain circles that head coach Mike McDaniel was trying to send a message to his players.
And the same thing happened when running back Raheem Mostert saw his snap count drop after he lost two fumbles in a three-week span.
McDaniel addressed the idea of sending messages after the team's walk-through Wednesday, and he had a pretty simple message of his own. It's all about performance.
"It's been the same pattern each and every season," he said. "One thing that I'm very up front with players the second they get in the building, the second that we start talking about projected lineups, or positions within a position group, I think it's important that people understand you're entitled to nothing in this world and playing time is solved by players on the field, and the best players have to play, and that's my job to follow through with that. I don't look at someone lost something; I look at who earned the opportunities, and it's more about the players that are getting the opportunities and less about guys doing stuff.
"Every game that's so sacred that's very finite for each and every player and coach, in terms of you only have so many opportunities. And I don't play around with those at all. Teammates, want the teammate next to them that best deserves that situation, and it's about them, and it's always fluctuating. So I don't stipulate, all right, you're this, and because I said that, you will be that. Guys are very aware of it. I'm adjusting to them all the time, and when snap counts change, that means they change for then. Is that going to be the the way it is moving forward forever and always? We'll see how the players take advantage of their opportunities.
"I don't believe in, quote, unquote, utilizing someone or to send a message at the expense of someone's career. And quite frankly, everybody that roots for the Dolphins and is counting on me to make the hard decisions regardless of what, what, if ands or buts, you have to do what's the best for the team. That's the best players for that scenario being on the field together in that situation."
THE THREE GLARING EXAMPLES
Along with Long and Mostert, another player who has seen his playing time drop in 2024 is tight end Durham Smythe.
But this has more to do with what the Dolphins think of Julian Hill's blocking — the penalty issue seems to have subsided — than anything Smythe was doing wrong.
Plain and simple, Hill is a better blocker than Smythe, and Jonnu Smith is a better receiver, so it figures they'll get more snaps than Smythe.
With Mostert and the fumbles, the performance of De'Von Achane, who has become the focus of the offense (outside of Tua Tagovailoa, of course), is what has helped drive the decision to give him fewer rushing attempts in recent weeks. This isn't about sending a message, really, because it's not like Mostert doesn't know he can't keep fumbling.
Maybe it's about Achane averaging 5.3 yards per carry the past five games and not losing a fumble.
And then with Long, this was as simple as Long not playing very well this season — Pro Football Focus has graded him as the worst linebacker in the NFL — and Walker being a proven veteran who deserved a chance to see if he could do better.
Walker did do better, so he stayed in the starting lineup, and when the Dolphins were able to claim Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the Dolphins decided he represented an upgrade over Long and therefore Long was waived.
"No one's entitled to a thing," McDaniel said. "We're not entitled to go out there and win based upon X, Y or Z. You have to go earn it. You're not entitled to any position in the National Football League. And if you think you are, then you're very delusional, because these are very sought-after positions, coaching and playing, and the competition is fierce. So you better be up for the challenge, or someone will be found to to rise to the occasion."
For historical reference, the closest thing we could find in terms of a potential message being sent came in 2016 when the Dolphins released three offensive linemen two days after a loss against the Tennessee Titans, including two who had started that game, Billy Turner and Dallas Thomas.
But they had started the game because of injuries, and then-coach Adam Gase refused to say it was about sending a message but rather about having the best roster assembled.
You can choose to believe that explanation from then or McDaniel's from now, but the view from here is there's no real message being sent when an underperforming player gets benched or when a better alternative steps up.
If Long had played better in 2024, he'd still be with the Dolphins. If Mostert hadn't fumbled, he would have gotten at least one rushing attempt against the Rams in the Monday night. If Hill weren't a better blocker, then Smythe wouldn't have lost his starting job.
It's really that simple.