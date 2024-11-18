Long Finds Another Team
David Long Jr. has found himself a new team — and it's a good one.
The former Miami Dolphins linebacker, who was a team captain and starter before he was demoted and then waived, was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad Monday.
The Lions are tied for best record in the NFL at 9-1 and coming off a 52-6 rout of the Jackonsville Jaguars, but they lost starting linebacker Alex Anzalone to a broken forearm during that game. Anzalone was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Detroit will be playing at Indianapolis in their next game.
LONG'S FALL FROM GRACE IN MIAMI
Long started the first six games of the season for the Dolphins in 2024, but he lost his starting job to veteran Anthony Walker Jr. and saw action only on special teams the next two games.
Long was waived Nov. 13, one day after the Dolphins claimed fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Long then went unclaimed on waivers.
After joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans, Long had a solid 2023 season with Miami, finishing with a team-high 113 tackles, including two for loss.
Long's play clearly slipped in 2024, with Pro Football Focus ranked him dead last among the 82 linebackers it has graded on the season.
“I think that was just a team decision," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said after Long was waived. "Obviously we have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Dave. He is a starting-caliber NFL backer and at this particular time we know we chose to go with Walk, so it was probably the best move for just all parties involved. It gives him a chance to continue his NFL career and go flourish elsewhere but incredibly grateful for his time here for sure.”
