All Dolphins

Long Finds Another Team

The former Miami Dolphins linebacker has joined an NFC title contender

Alain Poupart

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2024 season opener.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2024 season opener. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

David Long Jr. has found himself a new team — and it's a good one.

The former Miami Dolphins linebacker, who was a team captain and starter before he was demoted and then waived, was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad Monday.

The Lions are tied for best record in the NFL at 9-1 and coming off a 52-6 rout of the Jackonsville Jaguars, but they lost starting linebacker Alex Anzalone to a broken forearm during that game. Anzalone was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Detroit will be playing at Indianapolis in their next game.

LONG'S FALL FROM GRACE IN MIAMI

Long started the first six games of the season for the Dolphins in 2024, but he lost his starting job to veteran Anthony Walker Jr. and saw action only on special teams the next two games.

Long was waived Nov. 13, one day after the Dolphins claimed fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Long then went unclaimed on waivers.

After joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans, Long had a solid 2023 season with Miami, finishing with a team-high 113 tackles, including two for loss.

Long's play clearly slipped in 2024, with Pro Football Focus ranked him dead last among the 82 linebackers it has graded on the season.

 “I think that was just a team decision," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said after Long was waived. "Obviously we have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Dave. He is a starting-caliber NFL backer and at this particular time we know we chose to go with Walk, so it was probably the best move for just all parties involved. It gives him a chance to continue his NFL career and go flourish elsewhere but incredibly grateful for his time here for sure.”

Additional reading:

-- Why Tua might be playing the best football of his career

-- The Dolphins' playoff outlook through Week 11

-- The Week 11 Dolphins snap count observations

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News