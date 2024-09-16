Another Candidate For Backup QB Job Appears
On Friday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team is looking for a quarterback to sit behind starter Skylar Thompson for as long as Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol.
The question is, who will that be?
On Football Night In America, Mike Florio went on record, stating that former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out of the running. He will only consider signing with a team where he can start for the balance of the season. With Tannehill off the board, Miami will have to look elsewhere.
Florio suggests C.J. Beathard, currently the third-string quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is on the Dolphins' shortlist. Miami certainly has the draft assets, as they have a plethora of draft picks for next season. They could give a conditional late-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Beathard.
Beathard, out of Iowa, is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard, who worked for the Dolphins during the team's glory years in the 1970s. Beathard entered the league in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the San Francisco 49ers. He signed as a free agent with the Jaguars in 2021.
Beathard's career completion percentage is 60.4. He has thrown 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
There have also been names like Desmond Ridder and Zach Wilson floating around. Wilson has no chance to play in Denver as he is third on the depth chart behind starter Bo Nix and backup Jarrett Stidham. Wilson could be obtained for next to nothing. He was the second overall pick in the draft. A late-round conditional pick would be all it would take to get Wilson.
Wilson played on a Jets team that lacked Miami's talent and speed on offense with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane.
It would be interesting to see what Wilson could do with those weapons.