Another Chapter in the Weird Jakeem Grant Saga, Former Backup QB News
The very strange story of Jakeem Grant's comeback attempt took another disappointing twist this weekend.
For the third time this year, the greatest kick returner in Miami Dolphins history has been released by the Atlanta Falcons. The weird part is that it's the second time he's been released from the practice squad the week he was signed, before the actual game. That's a rare occurrence, let alone happening twice in a season, even rarer having it happen twice with the same player.
In this instance, Grant was released from the practice a mere two days after being signed. Again, weird.
The first time Grant was released was in training camp when Grant reached an injury settlement with the Falcons.
At this point, it's fair to wonder why the Falcons keep signing Grant to the practice squad and, importantly, whether he ever will play in the NFL again after he missed the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons with injuries.
Grant last played in 2021 when he was a second-team All-Pro return specialist.
While a member of the Cleveland Browns, he missed the last two seasons with season-ending injuries. In 2022, he ruptured his Achilles tendon, and in 2023, he tore his patellar tendon.
GRANT'S IMPRESSIVE DOLPHINS RETURN DAYS
Grant was a sixth-round draft choice for the Dolphins in 2016. He was part of a class that included Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, and Kenyan Drake.
He spent five seasons with Miami before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2021. He was traded for a 2023 sixth-round pick, which the Dolphins ultimately traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill deal.
Grant played in 81 games with eight starts. He has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground.
His best season as a receiver was in 2020 when he had 36 receptions for 373 yards and four scores.
While with the Dolphins, he was an electric returner. He scored five touchdowns on returns, three on punt returns, and two on kickoffs.
FORMER BACKUP QB NEWS
Two quarterbacks who spent time with the Dolphins in 2024 were involved in Saturday transactions around the NFL.
Tim Boyle, who appeared in two games for the Dolphins this season because of injuries, was signed to the New York Giants active roster off their practice squad.
Mike White, who was waived after losing a training camp battle for the backup spot to Skylar Thompson, was elevated from the Buffalo Bills practice squad for their showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It's the second elevation for White, though he was inactive against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 after being moved up from the practice squad.