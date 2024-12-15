All Dolphins

Another Chapter in the Weird Jakeem Grant Saga, Former Backup QB News

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jakeem Grant in the 2016 draft, along with Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, and Kenyan Drake.

Alain Poupart

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The very strange story of Jakeem Grant's comeback attempt took another disappointing twist this weekend.

For the third time this year, the greatest kick returner in Miami Dolphins history has been released by the Atlanta Falcons. The weird part is that it's the second time he's been released from the practice squad the week he was signed, before the actual game. That's a rare occurrence, let alone happening twice in a season, even rarer having it happen twice with the same player.

In this instance, Grant was released from the practice a mere two days after being signed. Again, weird.

The first time Grant was released was in training camp when Grant reached an injury settlement with the Falcons.

At this point, it's fair to wonder why the Falcons keep signing Grant to the practice squad and, importantly, whether he ever will play in the NFL again after he missed the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons with injuries.

Grant last played in 2021 when he was a second-team All-Pro return specialist.

While a member of the Cleveland Browns, he missed the last two seasons with season-ending injuries. In 2022, he ruptured his Achilles tendon, and in 2023, he tore his patellar tendon.

GRANT'S IMPRESSIVE DOLPHINS RETURN DAYS

Grant was a sixth-round draft choice for the Dolphins in 2016. He was part of a class that included Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, and Kenyan Drake.

He spent five seasons with Miami before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2021. He was traded for a 2023 sixth-round pick, which the Dolphins ultimately traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill deal.

Grant played in 81 games with eight starts. He has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground.

His best season as a receiver was in 2020 when he had 36 receptions for 373 yards and four scores.

While with the Dolphins, he was an electric returner. He scored five touchdowns on returns, three on punt returns, and two on kickoffs.

FORMER BACKUP QB NEWS

Two quarterbacks who spent time with the Dolphins in 2024 were involved in Saturday transactions around the NFL.

Tim Boyle, who appeared in two games for the Dolphins this season because of injuries, was signed to the New York Giants active roster off their practice squad.

Mike White, who was waived after losing a training camp battle for the backup spot to Skylar Thompson, was elevated from the Buffalo Bills practice squad for their showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It's the second elevation for White, though he was inactive against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 after being moved up from the practice squad.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News