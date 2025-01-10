Another Long Year in Short Yardage: The Ugly Numbers
Some things changed with the Miami Dolphins offense in 2024 — some for better, some for worse — but one thing that remained pretty much the same was the performance of the running game in short-yardage situations.
And that wasn't good.
A breakdown of the numbers serves as the evidence.
Examining third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 performances around the NFL, the Dolphins were among the worst teams, and that played a role in the offense taking a dip when the explosive passing plays (and runs) disappeared from the attack.
The Dolphins were 11-for-20 in getting a first down when they ran the ball on third-and-1 in 2024, and if you think that was bad, they were 0-for-3 on fourth-and-1.
The 55 percent success rate on third-and-1 running plays was the second-worst in the entire NFL, ahead only of the New England Patriots, who were a putrid 5-for-14 during their 4-13 season.
On fourth-and-1 runs, the Dolphins were one of only four teams who didn't get a first down at least 50 percent of the time. The others were the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
And when you combine third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 runs, the Dolphins were one of two teams, along with the Patriots, with a success rate below 50 percent. The Dolphins came in at 47.8 and the Patriots at 46.7.
The Dolphins weren't much better in 2023, when they were 7-for-14 combined on running plays on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1.
The one difference is the Dolphins focused on the run more this season to try to convert those situations.
After attempting more pass plays (15) than runs (14) on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 in 2023, the Dolphins have a much bigger emphasis on the run this season (23-11).
But the success rate still wasn't there.
Head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the obvious during the end-of-season press conference this week.
"I think it’s easy and appropriate to say that our physicality was shortchanged in short yardage situations," he said. "I think we have tremendous room to improve there, and I see that as an opportunity because you’re trying to bridge the gap where you fall short and find ways to make gains. I think with absolute certainty that’s a part of our football that can and will improve."
WHAT WENT WRONG AND HOW IT CAN BE FIXED
The Dolphins' lack of physicality is nothing that hasn't been discussed before, and it's part of the price they pay for putting an emphasis on mobility and athleticism for their offensive linemen as opposed to physicality and power.
Aaron Brewer, who by all accounts had a very good year, is as athletic a center as there is in the NFL, but he's not a people mover and that becomes an issue on short-yardage running plays.
That can apply all over the offensive line, and then there's the issue of whether the guard play simply is good enough — another discussion for another day.
And then there's this: On those three failed fourth-and-1 plays, the ball carriers were De'Von Achane twice and Tyreek Hill once.
What do these two have in common?
They're super fast. They're also not physical offensive players who will break many tackles.
Here's a simple suggestion for 2025: Get a big back and hand him the ball on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1. The Dolphins had that kind of back on their roster in training camp in the form of Chris Brooks, but they let him go and he's become a valuable contributor for the Green Bay Packers.
Jeff Wilson Jr. was the closest to a big back the Dolphins had in 2024, but he was barely used and it's difficult to see him wanting to return as an unrestricted free agent next season.
But getting a bigger back should be a priority because the Dolphins don't have the luxury of a big quarterback who can pick that yard with a sneak or "tush push."
The lack of short-yardage success isn't the reason the Dolphins didn't make the playoffs in 2024, but it surely didn't help.
And after two seasons, it's time to get it fixed ... like yesterday.