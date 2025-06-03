Another Twist in Jonnu Smith Saga
When Miami Dolphins fans woke up Tuesday morning, it seemed like trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers centered around Jonnu Smith had broken down. Well, that lasted for about half a day.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that the two sides have engaged in trade talks around the Pro Bowl tight end once again.
Smith, the 32nd highest-paid tight end in the league, is seeking a new contract following his record-breaking first season in Miami. He set the franchise record for catches and yards from a tight end, putting up 88 catches for 884 yards. Smith also had eight touchdowns and was the team’s primary pass target in several wins.
The Steelers’ interest in Smith likely stems from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached Jonnu Smith with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.
What’s Been Said About Smith’s Situation
This report that the two sides are still negotiating a trade comes on the heels of positive momentum, pushing the sides closer to a deal. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently said it’s Smith’s “dream” to stay with the Dolphins.
And Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized his belief that the team would be better off with Smith in the fold this coming season during his press conference Tuesday.
“I haven’t considered anything other than that I want Jonnu on the team,” McDaniel said. “I think he wants to be here, and so my experience with business is that you let that play out. In that time, Jonnu is depending on me to focus on the players that I have the ability to coach and influence.”
While it seems like Smith wants to be in Miami, figuring out a contract that is fair to Smith and makes sense for the Dolphins poses several challenges.
Smith is grossly underpaid on the contract he signed last offseason. Smith is clearly better than the 32nd-best tight end in the league, so his wanting a raise makes sense.
He likely views himself as one of the most productive tight ends in the sport, and given his age, this is one of his last chances to cash in. Players like Juwan Johnson, Dawson Knox, and Noah Fant are making between $9.8 million and $10.5 million per year.
Smith has a fair argument that he’s better than those players, but Miami spent the offseason shedding money and getting younger. Extending a 30-year-old tight end whose targets easily can be replaced in the offense, doesn’t fit with the Dolphins’ team-building window.
That is likely why the Dolphins have continued to discuss a trade with the Steelers.