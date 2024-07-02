Are Tua and Tyreek a Package Deal?
The Miami Dolphins are in the homestretch of one of the most significant offseasons in franchise history, one that didn't have nearly as much to do with personnel decisions as it did with contract situations.
The two that stand out above and beyond all others involve quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the two players who have been part of the MVP conversation for good chunks of the two seasons since Mike McDaniel arrived as head coach.
There are similarities and differences involved in the two situations, but the question that needs to be asked is very simple: Should one deal be done without the other?
TUA AND TYREEK A GREAT MATCH
We're not revealing anything new when we point out that Tua's NFL career took off in 2022 and while there were multiple factors involved, it's tough to argue that the biggest one — and maybe by far — was the arrival of Hill.
Hill, meanwhile, has taken advantage of the Dolphins making him the focal point of the passing game (the whole offense really) to put up career-best numbers in terms of catches and receiving yards and he might have made NFL history as the first 2,000-yard receiver in 2023 had he not been injured in the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.
Considering Hill's single-season bests when volume is taken out of the equation — average per reception, receiving success rate, yards per target, catch percentage — all came during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, it's difficult to argue that the Tua and the Dolphins need Hill more than Hill needs the Tua and the Dolphins.
Of course, the counterargument was the Game 15 victory against the New York Jets last year when Hill missed the game with an ankle injury and Tua and Jaylen Waddle connected for eight receptions for 142 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, in a 30-0 victory.
The question here is whether that would be sustainable over a full season without Hill around. Just consider that Tua the touchdown pass to Waddle against the Jets was one of his eight of 35 yards or more last season ... the other seven went to Hill.
That one game aside, there's nobody in his right mind who would suggest the Dolphins offense would look the same without Hill, just as there are some — including ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky — who don't think the offense would function the same without Tua (with few exceptions).
But if the Dolphins eventually work things out with Tua on his desired extension so he doesn't have to play on an expiring contract, it most definitely would make sense for the Dolphins to also take care of Hill and also give him an extension to a deal that runs out of guaranteed money after this season.
On his FS1 show Tuesday, host Craig Carton said, "You don't re-sign Tua without re-signing Tyreek Hill."
It's really hard to argue with that point. Almost impossible, really.