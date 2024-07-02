Tyreek 'Very Excited' About Possible New Deal
Tyreek Hill is in Houston working with NBA and NFL trainer Justin Allen with the thought of producing yet another All-Pro season for the Miami Dolphins.
The two-time team MVP is excited about the possibilities for himself and the team less than a month before the start of training camp. He's also excited about the possibility of landing a new contract.
Hill is heading into the second year of the four-year extension he signed after arriving via that mega trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his guaranteed money runs out after this year and he's seen Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown surpass the $30 million annual average of his extension.
He also saw teammate Jaylen Waddle signed an extension averaging more than $28 million annually and he's made no secret of his desire to get a new deal, something he said again Monday.
“So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate Waddle getting his new deal," Hill told NFL writer Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston. "For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”
Hill first spoke of his desire for a new deal during a podcast weeks ago and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, later said in his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN that he and the Dolphins had had discussions about a new contract for the dynamic playmaker.
During the June minicamp, Hill said he would keep his focus on the field but also didn't shy away from the idea he feels he should remain among the highest-paid wide receivers.
“Oh yeah, for sure," Hill said at the time. "I feel like at the end of the day, if you feel like you’re top five at something – that’s like of you worked at Amazon. If you are one of the best Amazon delivery drivers, you’re going to feel some type of way. You’re going to go to your boss and say, ‘Hey bro, I’m doing 100 routes, and this person only doing 65 routes. I’m supposed to be the top paid person.’ You feel me? So if you feel like you deserve something, go get it.”
Editor/Publisher Alain Poupart contributed to this story.