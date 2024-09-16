Armstead a Possibility for Seattle Game
The Miami Dolphins will almost certainly be without their starting quarterback when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they might have their best offensive lineman available.
Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead sustained a shoulder injury in the 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills, during which Tua Tagovailoa sustained his latest concussion. Still, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there was a chance Armstead could play against Seattle.
"I think he's he's day to day," McDaniel said. "So what that looks like, I feel it's definitely more of a day-to-day situation. So, you know, I'm optimistic."
Having Armstead in the lineup could provide a massive boost for backup quarterback Skylar Thompson, who's expected to make his third fourth career start but first since the 2022 season.
When Thompson started two games in the 2022 season because of injuries to Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater, Armstead was out with injuries each time — against the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets — and Greg Little was the starting left tackle.
Thompson did have Armstead at left tackle when he started the playoff game at Buffalo, a game the Dolphins lost 34-31. In that game, Thompson compiled a 44.7 passer rating.
DOLPHINS LEAN ON LAMM
If Armstead is unable to go against Seattle, McDaniel will have to choose between veteran Kendall Lamm and rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul as the starting left tackle.
When Armstead left the lineup against Buffalo, first with the score 24-10 and later at 31-10, Lamm stepped in to replace him at left tackle.
The 32-year-old Lamm started eight games last season and was selected for that role over rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul, who was active but saw action only on special teams and at garbage time.
"I think he's definitely capable," McDaniel said of Paul. "I think you have to take into account, and in certain situations or if it was a different opponent in a different situation, I think I would have been more open-minded to that. In that situation, I think when you are coming off the bench as a rookie for the first time in a division game where there's a lot of frustration based upon how we were coming into the game as a team with our expectations and then what was happening, I get fearful if I can help it from setting people up in positions of failure. In games like that, if it's your first taste, I try to avoid guys getting their first burn in the regular season in a situation like that. So that was the decision behind that.
"It was definitely considered, but I just thought it was best to go the direction we did with the experience and the productivity that Kendall was giving and whatnot."