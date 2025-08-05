Armstead Offers Thoughts on Dolphins Training Camp
On the Monday night edition of "The Set With T. Stead," former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead detailed what he saw when he attended training camp practices over the weekend.
Armstead debated whether this chapter of the Dolphins was going to be better than in years past. He said he likes this team and thinks they have the right parts to be a very good football team.
"The question is whether this is the same song, or whether the Dolphins are singing a different tune," Armstead said. "I can say this feels different and it all starts with Tua [Tagovailoa]. He is undoubtedly the leader. The conversation in the building, it shows the focus is real. It's serious this year."
ARMSTEAD SEES A DIFFERENT MIKE McDANIEL
Armstead talked about coach Mike McDaniel and how he handled team meetings for the two days he was present.
"He challenged a few guys in front of the team," Armstead said. He said, 'We want to make sure we attack each day with intention.' It was 2000 degrees outside and Mike was micro-focused on all the details. That type of expectation makes for good December and January football.
"What I've seen is expectations and standards are being held high. Everybody is there for the right reasons. You don't have playoffs, conference championship games or Super Bowls without these ingredients. Now, the Dolphins have all the ingredients."
TAGOVAILOA IS LASER FOCUSED AND LOCKED IN
Armstead has often compared Tagovailoa to Drew Brees, with whom he played in New Orleans. He gave his opinion on what he saw from Tagovailoa during the two days of training camp he observed.
"Tua Tagovailoa is locked in. He is laser focused," Armstead said. "He has feel for the protection, his hots and his progressions. He is locked in."
Armstead also explained he is a fan of Tagovailoa, but said he saw a different quarterback than what he saw the last three years,
"I have seen him working better for the betterment of the team," Armstead said. "He knows where guys are and he is sharp. Laser focused."
One guy Armstead spoke of was new wide receivers coach Robert Prince. He said Prince has players working harder than ever before and is holding the guys to a higher standard.
"We cannot minimize the impact of Robert Prince. You will see him impact really fast," Armstead said. "The standard he is holding his stars, he is all over their (expletive). Robert Prince should not be overshadowed. He is going to bode well for the Miami Dolphins."
Armstead spoke glowingly about his replacement, Patrick Paul. He thinks Paul learned a lot last season and in the offseason and had strong practices from what he saw in person and on film.
"I am thoroughly impressed with the work he put in," Armstead said, "He is doing the right things over and over again and that breeds success. He has a long way to go, but he is on the right path."
Armstead also make it a point to single out edge rusher Chop Robinson and cornerback Storm Duck.
"Duck is going to be a starter in this league for years to come," Armstead said. "He's a professional, a real pro. I have a lot of excitement for Storm Duck. He's not the fastest or the most athletic, but he is the most competitive. He comes to work every day wanting to take on Tyreek [Hill] and [Jaylen] Waddle. I love it. He sees them on the field and he is lining up to take them on. I'm a big Storm Duck fan."
BIG BELIEVER IN ZACH SIELER
Armstead closed the podcast talking about Zach Sieler and his new contract extension. He had high praise for the guy he used to take on daily in practice.
"Zach Sieler dominates practice, always tackles for losses," Armstead said. "He is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He does everything. He plays at the highest level."