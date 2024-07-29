All Dolphins

Armstead Ready for Training Camp Action

The veteran Miami Dolphins offensive tackle has yet to take part in any practice this summer, but that's about to change

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins conducted their fifth practice of training camp Monday, and tackle Terron Armstead once again was a spectator once the stretching period ended.

But that's about to change.

In a sit-down interview with NFL Network after practice, Armstead revealed he's going to do team work for the first time Tuesday.

“Right now they’ve got me on a little bit of a program to start camp," Armstead said Monday. "Tomorrow will be my first day out there with the team, so I’m excited for that."

DOLPHINS TAKING IT EASY WITH ARMSTEAD

The Dolphins being cautious in their approach with Armstead is nothing new or nothing surprising given the fact he's an established veteran who probably doesn't need as much work as other offensive linemen and then also given his injury history.

Armstead was on a limited snap count last summer as well, but he got into the action for a joint practice against the Houston Texans, only to sustain an injury that would keep him out of the lineup for the start of the regular season.

So, clearly, there's a balancing act involved with Armstead.

But the focus always remains the same for the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

" The approach every year for me is to go and show and prove coming out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff," he told NFL Network. "The mind-set ius go make the team regardless of what position you fall, where you fall on the depth chart, go make the team.

“The preparation has definitely  evolved, my routine has evolved. I understand the body more, I know more what I need to be ready for Week 1. The program right now is more so just maintenance. We’re working the low and I feel great. I feel great. I’m excited. I’m ready to roll. Like tomorrow, I’ll be out here flying around.”

Alain Poupart

