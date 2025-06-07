Armstead YouTube Series to Document NFL Journey
Terron Armstead spent more than a decade in the spotlight as one of the NFL’s most respected left tackles. A five-time Pro Bowler, he anchored offensive lines in both New Orleans and Miami.
Now retired, he’s bringing fans behind the scenes with a YouTube channel he’s calling an “all-access pass to Life After 72.” The weekly videos will reflect on his playing days and dive into the lessons of growth and leadership that shaped his journey both on and off the field.
“For the ones that’s been a part of my journey, that really care, that has shown love and support… I want to invite you to continue this journey with me!!” Armstead wrote on X. “I want to give you the real and unfiltered moments on my life and career!”
The first video on Armstead’s channel, titled “The Final Chapter | From Underdog to Icon,” will offer a behind-the-scenes look at his final home game: Miami’s 29–17 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 22. In that game, the 2018 second-team All-Pro played 67 snaps without allowing a single pressure, according to PFF.
The vlog is expected to feature team dinners, locker room conversations, and other candid moments as Armstead’s 12-year playing career comes to a close.
Armstead’s Long-Term Knee Injury
Despite strong on-field play, Armstead’s decision to retire was driven more by injury than performance. At 33 years old, his 15 starts last season were the most since 2019 and he allowed just three sacks, but it came at a cost.
On a recent episode of the Nightcap show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Armstead spoke about the challenges he faced in order to suit up on game day.
“I’ve been dealing with a knee injury since my third year in the league,” Armstead said. “This year alone, I didn’t see a practice field at all. Not because I didn’t want to or because the Dolphins wanted me to rest, I literally couldn’t walk.
“After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own under my own power until Wednesday or Thursday. I was only able to play under pain meds, I couldn’t put pressure on my knee, so it was like I can’t keep doing it to myself.”
Despite the injury, Armstead maintained his status as one of the league’s top left tackles. He was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins. Last year, he didn’t allow a sack until Week 13, and two of the three total came in Week 18 against the New York Jets.
“My injury history is extensive, and I’ve been through it,” Armstead said. “That’s really the part for me, my body. I love this game—mentally, I can play it forever. Physically, and I’m OK with saying that, my body is slowing down its movements and abilities that I just can’t perform at the same level.
“I take so much pride in my film, and it has to look a certain way. Every time I step onto the field it has to look Pro Bowl…All-Pro… That’s the brand I wanted to leave. I never want to be out there looking like I’m getting whooped on.”