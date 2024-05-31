Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
Before they selected two edge defenders in the 2024 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins also bolstered that position group when they signed veteran Shaquil Barrett as a free agent.
Barrett joined the Dolphins after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a cap-drive move after he had spent five seasons with the NFC South team.
In his nine NFL seasons, Barrett has earned two Pro Bowl invitations, after each of his two double-digit sack performances. Barrett led the NFL in 2019 with 19.5 sacks in his first year in Tampa Bay after signing as a free agent from the Denver Broncos.
Barrett is the subject of our next installment in a series examining all 90 players on the roster (in alphabetical order) heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
SHAQUIL BARRETT, OLB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 250 lbs.
Exp.: 10 Years
School: Colorado State
How Acquired: Free agent (Tampa Bay), 2024
2023 in Review
Back from a torn Achilles tendon injury that cut short his 2022 season, Barrett started in all but one game for the Buccaneers in 2023 but didn't have a statistically impressive season.
Barrett finished the season with 4.5 sacks after never finishing with fewer than eight in any of his seasons with Tampa Bay where he started at least 15 games. Worse, Barrett had only half a sack over his final seven regular season games and was shut out in that department in Tampa Bay's two playoff games.
Barrett, who had 52 total tackles, was ranked 42nd among all NFL edge defenders by Pro Football Focus, though his pass-rushing grade of 82.6 was the 15th-best at his position.
Contract/Cap Info
Barrett signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with almost all of it guaranteed. The contract, however, includes four void years to keep the cap number at a very low $2.56 million in 2024 by spreading the signing bonus of $5.5 million over five years. Barrett's base salary will be for the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.
2024 Preview
Barrett, who has not been spotted so far during the offseason program, could be a key player for the Dolphins at the start of the season given the uncertain status of the team's two star starting outside linebackers, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
It's probably more than 50-50 that Phillips and Chubb both will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and probably anybody's guess whether either will be ready for the start of the regular season. And even when they do return to the lineup, it could take a while longer for each of them to regain their old form.
This is where Barrett really comes into play.
Yes, the Dolphins added Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara in the draft and have high hopes for each player, but the fact remains they're two rookies and it's not known how quickly they can make an impact. Barrett is the one proven commodity among the backup edge defenders, and the hope is that he can get back to his peak production (or somewhere close to it) now that he's further removed from the Achilles injury.
The Dolphins don't need — nor should they expect — another 19-sack season from Barrett, but it would be huge if he could play high-level football from the start of the 2024 season and what kind of work load he gets in training camp will be dictated by what gets him best prepared.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
• Follow Alain Poupart on X/Twitter
• Check out the SI Dolphins YouTube Channel