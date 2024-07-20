All Dolphins

Dolphins' Linebacker Shaq Barrett Announces his Retirement From the NFL on Saturday

Shaq Barrett announced his retirement on Instagram this Saturday afternoon. Shaq Barrett was among the first free agents to sign with the Miami Dolphins in March.

Scott Salomon

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In a surprising turn of events, Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett announced his retirement just before the veterans report for training camp on Tuesday, as per his Instagram post on Saturday afternoon.

Barrett said he retired because he wanted to spend more time as a husband and a father.

The Dolphins had Barrett penciled in to start instead of Emmanuel Ogbah, who was released this offseason.

The news of Barrett's retirement was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, along with ESPN's Adam Schefter and Greg Auman, who covers the NFC South for Fox Sports. Their timely reporting kept fans updated on this significant development.

"It's time for me to hang it up. It's been a great ride, and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years," Barrett said on Instagram. "I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch them."

Barrett signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Dolphins during free agency after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him.

Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler during his five seasons in Tampa Bay, was a cornerstone of their championship run in 2020. His standout performance, including three sacks against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game and a crucial sack in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, will be remembered by fans for years to come.

Barrett, an undrafted free agent from Colorado State, had 59 career sacks with the Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. During his first season with Tampa Bay, he led the league with 19.5 sacks. That was the Barrett the Dolphins were looking for when he signed this spring.

