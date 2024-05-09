Beckham Brings More Than Just Ability to the Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr. will bring more than just talent to the Miami Dolphins.
"[Beckham] really inspires," Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely told host Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams Show." "I mean, he's that vet figure that you need in the locker room where — obviously he's been at the highest level and obviously he's a Super Bowl champion ... he understands what it takes to get there. And he also understands, you know, how younger guys are — he was thrown into the limelight in New York as a younger guy and [he's] been in the limelight since.
"So, you know, when you drop a ball or you have a bad day at practice or you lose a game, he's one of those guys that understands where you're coming from and how to talk you through it and how to talk you out of it and get you back to playing at your best ball."
Beckham played with Baltimore last season. Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He helped the Ravens offense finish fourth in points scored with 483. The Ravens finished the season with a 13-4 record and secured the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Ravens lost in the AFC Championship game to Kansas City.
Beckham, who will turn 32 in November, joins a talented wide receiver core that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
He replaced Hill, who turned 30 in March, as the oldest wide receiver on the roster.
"Really, he's in a perfect spot in Miami to be their No. 3 [receiver]," NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe told NFL Total Access. "And maybe they have the best wide receiver group in football. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. -- I mean, how many teams would love to have Odell as their No. 3.
"And the last couple of years he's been fully healthy he's had 500, 600 yards, which hasn't been the traditional Odell numbers, but honestly, Miami would take that within this offense. They've desperately been looking for someone to beat man coverage and be able to get those opportunities that Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle open up for the rest of the field. Odell fits in there perfectly."
The intangibles could only make Beckham more valuable to the Dolphins.
