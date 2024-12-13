Beckham Experiment Apparently Over
If Odell Beckham Jr. is going to have a storybook ending to his NFL career, it's not going to happen with the Miami Dolphins.
The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and the Dolphins is expected to be released after both sides agreed to a mutual parting of the way 13 games into his first season with the team, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
Because the trade deadline has passed, Beckham will be subject to waivers and then free to sign with any team once he clears waivers.
Beckham didn't make anywhere near the kind of impact that was hoped for when he signed with the Dolphins in May. He has only nine catches on 18 targets in nine games good for 55 yards. He never caught more than three passes in any games and never gained more than 17 yards. He also never played more than 17 offensive snaps in any game this season.
Against the New York Jets on Sunday, he was targeted once and had a 1-yard reception on a third-and-4 play near midfield in the first half. He played only 10 offensive snaps in that game.
The news comes after Beckham missed the first two practices of the game ahead of the Dolphins' Week 15 game against the Houston Texans because of personal reasons. Beckham also posted the following message on Instagram on Thursday night.
Beckham clearly was the fourth option at wide receiver this season, surpassed by rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
That was not what the former New York Giants had in mind when he signed with Miami looking to bounce back after a couple of injury-riddle seasons.
“I’m always here to prove something," Beckham said during his introctory press conference. "I think to me, it’s about finishing strong, being able to end my career on my terms. I don’t know when that is – one year, two years, three years, however many God gives me. If this is my last season, it’s whatever, but it’s just about being able to end it on a strong note, to be able to put my best foot forward. I’ve given my entire life to this game. The way it kind of went in the middle of my career and even a little bit of last year, I just can’t go out like that. I’ve really, since I was three or four years old, given my life to this game. There’s no way I won’t finish it on a high note.”
That high note now will have to be somewhere other than Miami.