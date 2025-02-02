Bevell Doesn't Get Raiders OC Job
Looks like the Miami Dolphins will be able to retain their quarterback coach after all.
Darrell Bevell was considered a favorite to land the position of offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders after interviewing for the job, but reports surfaced Sunday that the Raiders instead will be hiring Chip Kelly from the college football champion Ohio State Buckeyes, the same Kelly who used to be the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
The connection of Bevell to the Raiders was clear, and that was new head coach Pete Carroll. He took over the Raiders job after previous head-coaching stints with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and most recently the Seattle Seahawks, and Bevell worked with him at his last stop.
Carroll coached the Seahawks for 14 years before being fired after the 2023 season, and for seven of those seasons Bevell was his offensive coordinator. That included the Super Bowl-winning season of 2013 and the following year when the Seahawks were knocking on the door of a repeat before the famous Malcolm Butler gave the New England Patriots the title instead.
Bevell was fired from that position after the 2017 season when the Seahawks finished 9-7 but missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, his first season in Seattle.
Bevell was out of the NFL in the 2018 season before he joined the Detroit Lions for a two-year stint where he worked with new Dolphins wide receivers coach Robert Prince.
Bevell joined the Dolphins in 2022 and was instrumental, along with head coach Mike McDaniel, in helping Tua Tagovailoa reach another level as a quarterback after two pedestrian seasons at the start of his NFL career.
Bevell earlier this offseason interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Cleveland Browns, but they ended up promoting tight ends coach Tommy Rees.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was a candidate to become New Orleans Saints head coach, but reports indicate the Saints have decided on Eagles OC Kellen Moore with the idea of interviewing him and hiring him after the Super Bowl next Sunday.
The Dolphins currently have all their staff positions filled after the hiring of Craig Aukerman as special teams coordinator Tuesday.