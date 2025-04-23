All Dolphins

Breaking Down New Dolphins Numbers

The Miami Dolphins announce the jersey numbers for their veteran newcomers along with some changes for returning players

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) gains yards after catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 season finale.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) gains yards after catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 season finale. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday new jersey numbers for 18 players, including 13 veteran newcomers along with five members of the 2024 team.

The most prominent returning player to switch numbers is wide receiver Malik Washington, who will be wearing the number 6 after sporting 83 as a rookie in 2024. Washington wore 6 as one of his three numbers in college, but that number belonged last season to veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who left this offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also changing numbers are edge defender Grayson Murphy from 59 to 42; tackle Bayron Matos from 79 to 70; tackle Ryan Hayes from 78 to 77; and wide receiver Tahj Washington from 82 to 83. None of those four players were on the 53-man roster during the 2024 season. The only one going back to an old number is Murphy, who wore 42 at the start of his collegiate career at North Texas before switching to 9 there and then to 12 at UCLA.

Among the veteran newcomers, perhaps the most interesting number belongs to Zach Wilson, who will be wearing 0 after wearing 2 with the New York Jets and then 4 in his one season with the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios wore 0 for the Dolphins the past two seasons after the NFL allowed its use.

The other veteran jersey numbers look like this:

3 LB K.J. Britt

8 RB Alexander Mattison

18 WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

21 S Ashtyn Davis

23 CB Artie Burns

26 DB Ifeatu Melifonwu

35 CB Ryan Cooper Jr.

40 LB Willie Gay Jr.

49 P Ryan Stonehouse

78 G James Daniels

79 G/T Larry Borom

85 TE Pharaoh Brown

Davis, Burns and Daniels all got the jersey number they had last season with the Jets, Seahawks and Steelers, respectively.

Melifonwu and Brown each got numbers they previously wore before switching.

Borom went back to his number from his day at the University of Missouri.

Westbrook-Ikhine wore 15 in college and with the Tennessee Titans, but that number with the Dolphins belongs to Jaelan Phillips.

Mattison has worn 22, but that number in Miami belongs to Elijah Campbell.

Stonehouse wore 4 with the Titans, but that number belongs to Kader Kohou.

Britt wore 52 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that number currently belongs to second-year tackle Patrick Paul.

