Interesting Developments on Second Dolphins-Steelers Injury Report

There were some significant developments on the second injury report ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 15 Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, topped obviously by the T.J. Watt news.

In a move not often seen, the Steelers already ruled out their star pass rusher after he went underwent lung surgery as the result of an incident his brother J.J. Watt said happened during a dry needling treatment.

For the Dolphins, the biggest development involved starting cornerback Jack Jones being added to the injury report with a knee injury and listed as a limited participant in practice Friday. As always in these situations, logic suggests the injury occurred during practice and it's too early and impossible to speculate on the severity of the injury.

The Dolphins' depth at cornerback has been tested all season, with Kader Kohou, Artie Burns, Storm Duck and JuJu Brents all landing on injured reserve.

If it turned out that Jones became unavailable for the Pittsburgh game, options to start opposite veteran Rasul Douglas would include Ethan Bonner, rookie Jason Marshall Jr., newcomer A.J. Green III or Isaiah Johnson, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad Friday.

The best guess here is it would be Bonner who would get the call.

The best scenario obviously is the injury being minor and Jones taking his spot in the starting lineup as he has all season.

The only other changes on the Dolphins injury report Friday involved center Aaron Brewer, who went from being limited to a full participant in practice despite his ankle issue, and DB Elijah Campbell returning on a limited basis after a DNP on Thursday.

STEELERS STATUS

The Steelers had five players missing practice for a second consecutive day, but backup wide receiver Ben Skowronek was replaced on the DNP list by veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Heyward was added to the injury report with a knee injury, though he conducted a media session after practice, which would seem to suggest a minor issue.

Along with Watt and Heyward, rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon again sat out because of a knee injury. As a reminder, he sat out the Steelers' 27-22 victory against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

Another potential issue for the Steelers involved wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who was added to the injury report Friday with a calf injury and was listed as a limited participant.

