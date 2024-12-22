Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 16 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but they will have both of their starting tackles.
Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm both will be in the starting lineup after being inactive for the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans.
Waddle will miss the game because of the knee injury he sustained against Houston, and will be joined on the inactive list by fellow wide receiver Dee Eskridge, also out with a knee injury.
The most prominent player among the healthy scratches is third-year linebacker Channing Tindall, the team's top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
The other inactives are young players with little game action this season: CB Ethan Bonner, LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Andrew Meyer.
The Dolphins will have four running backs active for one of the first times this season, with Jeff Wilson Jr. back in the lineup and joining De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright.
Also active will be LB Cameron Goode, who was activated off PUP on Saturday.
49ERS INACTIVES
The big story regarding the San Francisco inactives is that the list did NOT include either of the two questionable defensive standouts, Nick Bosa or Dre Greenlaw as both of them will be in uniform.
Along with the two players ruled out Friday — tackle Trent Wiliams and running back Isaac Guerendo — the 49ers inactive list doesn't any include any big names.
Those inactive are QB Joshua Dobbs, TE Jake Tonges, DL Khalil Davis, CB Rock Ya-Sin and DL Robert Beal Jr.