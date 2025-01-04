Breaking Down the Dolphins Saturday Moves
The Miami Dolphins' final practice squad elevations of the 2024 regular season didn't exactly offer a lot of encouragement regarding the status of two key veterans.
The team announced Saturday the elevation of QB Skylar Thompson and tackle Ryan Hayes for the season finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The move with Thompson wasn't surprising given Mike McDaniel's comments all but ruling out Tua Tagovailoa for the game because of his hip injury that were followed by Tagovailoa being listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.
The move with Hayes, a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins, serves as protection in the event veteran left tackle Terron Armstead is unable to play because of his ongoing knee issues. Armstead was listed as questionable for the game, and the Dolphins already will be without right tackle Kendall Lamm, who was placed on injured reserve because of a back injury.
Hayes has played one game so far in the NFL, that being the Week 15 game at Houston when Armstead and Lamm both were sidelined by injuries. He got four snaps on special teams but none on offense.
As was the case for the Houston game, look for rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul to start at left tackle and Jackson Carman at right tackle if Armstead can't play; otherwise, it will be Armstead at left tackle and likely Paul at right tackle.
THE POTENTIAL GOOD NEWS
The one encouraging development with the practice squad elevations — remember, it's a maximum of two per game — is that they didn't include a wide receiver.
This is noteworthy because the Dolphins had three wide receivers listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, including starters Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness) and Jaylen Waddle (knee), plus Dee Eskridge (finger).
This would seem a good sign that at least two of them will be able to play, hopefully those two being Hill and Waddle.