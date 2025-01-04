All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Saturday Moves

QB Skylar Thompson was elevated from the practice squad along with an offensive lineman

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium in 2022.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium in 2022. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' final practice squad elevations of the 2024 regular season didn't exactly offer a lot of encouragement regarding the status of two key veterans.

The team announced Saturday the elevation of QB Skylar Thompson and tackle Ryan Hayes for the season finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The move with Thompson wasn't surprising given Mike McDaniel's comments all but ruling out Tua Tagovailoa for the game because of his hip injury that were followed by Tagovailoa being listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

The move with Hayes, a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins, serves as protection in the event veteran left tackle Terron Armstead is unable to play because of his ongoing knee issues. Armstead was listed as questionable for the game, and the Dolphins already will be without right tackle Kendall Lamm, who was placed on injured reserve because of a back injury.

Hayes has played one game so far in the NFL, that being the Week 15 game at Houston when Armstead and Lamm both were sidelined by injuries. He got four snaps on special teams but none on offense.

As was the case for the Houston game, look for rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul to start at left tackle and Jackson Carman at right tackle if Armstead can't play; otherwise, it will be Armstead at left tackle and likely Paul at right tackle.

THE POTENTIAL GOOD NEWS

The one encouraging development with the practice squad elevations — remember, it's a maximum of two per game — is that they didn't include a wide receiver.

This is noteworthy because the Dolphins had three wide receivers listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, including starters Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness) and Jaylen Waddle (knee), plus Dee Eskridge (finger).

This would seem a good sign that at least two of them will be able to play, hopefully those two being Hill and Waddle.

Alain Poupart
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

