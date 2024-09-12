All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 2 Inactive Info

Positive news involving Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, but disappointment again for young defenders

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Running back De'Von Achane indeed will be active for the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Achance was listed as questionable on the Dolphins' final injury report of the week.

He will one of the three running backs active against the Bills, along with veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, who will be in line to make his NFL debut after being inactive for the 20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fellow running back Raheem Mostert already had been ruled out because of his chest injury, and he'll be joined on the inactive list by rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, along with CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Andrew Meyer.

Essentially, the only change on the inactive list from Week 1 is Wright being in the lineup instead of Mostert.

This is a disappointing development for Bonner and Tindall, the Dolphins' top 2022 draft pick. Kamara, meanwhile, will have to wait yet another week to make his NFL debut.

BUFFALO INACTIVE INFO

The Buffalo inactive list included the two players who were ruled out Wednesday, DB Taron Johnson and DE Dawuane Smoot, along with DE Javon Solomon, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

The other Bills inactives were LB Joe Andreessen, T Ryan Van Demark and LB Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Published
