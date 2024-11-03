All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 9 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will be miss four defensive players, including three starters, when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

The Dolphins' list of inactive players includes DT Zach Sieler (eye), S Jevon Holland (knee), CB Kader Kohou (neck), and CB Storm Duck (ankle), who all will miss the game with injuries.

Rookie LB Mohamed Kamara will be active for only the second time this season.

RB Jeff Wilson, Jr. is again on the inactive list, but TE Tanner Conner is back in the lineup with Julian Hill sitting out the game because of a shoulder injury.

The final name on the inactive list is rookie OL Andrew Meyer, who has yet to dress on game day. The Dolphins again don't have an emergency third quarterback for this game.

As a reminder, the team elevated LS Matt Overton and DT Neil Farrell from the practice squad on Saturday.

BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVE INFO

The list of Buffalo inactives is headed by veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is dealing with a wrist injury. Cooper was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns a couple of weeks ago.

Also inactive will be starting cornerback Christian Benford, along with S Mike Edwards, LB Nick Morrow, FB Reggie Gilliam, C/G Will Clapp and DE Zion Logue. With Benford out, former first-round pick Kaiir Elam is expected to start.

The Bills on Saturday activated edge defender Von Miller from the NFL suspended list and elevated from the practice squad DT Eli Ankou and WR Jalen Virgil.

