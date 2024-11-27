Breaking Down the Final Dolphins Injury Report for Week 13
The Miami Dolphins ruled out three players — all on defense — on their final injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving night matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Two already were known based on comments from head coach Mike McDaniel on Monday, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring). The third is edge defender Tyus Bowser, who's dealing with knee and calf issues.
The only other player with a game status designation is veteran tackle Terron Armstead, who has been dealing with a knee issue the past three weeks and was listed as questionable.
Armstead played each of the past two games after not practicing at all during the week. The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Tuesday. and Wednesday this week, but maybe it was an encouraging sign — and more evidence that Armstead will play against Green Bay — that he was estimated as a limited participant for Wednesday.
Every other player on the Dolphins' active roster was estimated as a full participant Wednesday, including fullback Alec Ingold, who missed two games with a calf injury and then played only nine offensive snaps in the 34-15 victory against the New England Patriots last weekend.
DT Benito Jones (shoulder), CB Jalen Ramsey (knees) and G Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) all were estimated as full participants for Wednesday, and Tyreek Hill was back after missing Tuesday for personal reasons.
Newcomer Tyrel Dodson is expected to start at linebacker for Walker, while Storm Duck again figures to get the snaps at outside cornerback when the Dolphins use a nickel (five defensive backs) alignment.
As for Bowser, his absence could mean a second NFL game for rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara, who has been a regular on the inactive list all season.