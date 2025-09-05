Breaking Down the Final Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' final injury report ahead of their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts provided a definitive answer on Darren Waller, while the situation with guard James Daniels remains unsettled.
Waller was ruled out, confirming what head coach Mike McDaniel had said before practice, that he was unlikely to play at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Also ruled out were the other two players who, like Waller, didn't practice all week, cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Jaylen Wright.
The Dolphins likely will be promoting somebody from the practice squad to replace Wright and not leave the team with only two active running backs, and the options are Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty.
Likewise, the Dolphins figure to promote one of their two practice squad tight end, either Hayden Rucci or newcomer Greg Dulcich.
Daniels also didn't practice Friday and ended up being listed as questionable for the Colts game.
If Daniels can't go, the Dolphins have some options to replace him, most likely third-year player Kion Smith.
The only other player with a game status designation for the Dolphins is wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who was dealing with a concussion. But Eskridge was a full participant in practice Friday, meaning he's on track to be available for the Colts game.
In the good news category, every other player on the 53-man roster was a full participant at practice Friday and didn't get a game status designation.
That means no worries for RB De'Von Achane or WR Tyreek Hill or T Austin Jackson or S Elijah Campbell after he showed up on the injury report Thursday with a knee issue.
The same goes for safety Ashtyn Davis, who's on track to play (and maybe even start in the opener), something that looked way less than certain after he was injured early in training camp.
THE COLTS REPORT
The Colts' injury report had a new name on it Friday, but it was strictly for bookkeeping purposes and they remain remarkably healthy heading into the matchup Sunday.
Veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was added to the injury report because he didn't practice Friday after being given a rest day. But he's got no game status designation and will be in the lineup.
The only Colts player with a game status designated is running back Tyler Goodson, who is listed as questionable after being limited all week because of an elbow injury.