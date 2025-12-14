The Miami Dolphins' final injury report for Week 15 following their Saturday night practice in Pittsburgh was just about as good as it could have been after seven players began the week with limited participation.

The Dolphins gave game status designations to only two players for the Monday night game at Acrisure Stadium and didn't rule out anybody — technically. We use that term here because head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday morning he was not anticipating offensive lineman Andrew Meyer being activated off injured reserve for the game against the Steelers after he returned to practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

This was totally expected because Meyer hadn't practiced since training camp and also because there simply isn't a great need on the offensive line right now.

Meyer still has two weeks left on his 21-day practice window, so the Dolphins have until December 31 to make its decision in regards to whether to activateMeyerhim or keep him on IR for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The only other player with a designation is DB Elijah Campbell, who is doubtful with ankle/knee injuries and his absence would be potentially impactful on special teams.

Campbell has been a core special-teamer for the Dolphins for a couple of years.

Everybody other than Campbell and Meyer was a full participant in that night practice Saturday, including RB De'Von Achane, C Aaron Brewer, CB Jack Jones and LB Chop Robinson, who all were limited Friday.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROSPECTS

Because of the Monday night game, the deadline to make practice squad elevations this week is Monday at 4 p.m. ET as opposed to the day before.

Given the almost clean bill of health, it's possible the Dolphins won't make any elevations, but the Campbell injury could create that kind of move.

Along with Campbell, the Dolphins placed special teams player Caleb Johnson on IR and replaced him on the active roster with practice squad cornerback Isaiah Johson.

It could be that Isaiah Johnson fills Campbell's spot on special teams, in which case the Dolphins could need somebody to fill Caleb Johnson's role. One option there would be linebacker Andre Carter II who has yet to appear in a game since the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Detroit Lions on November 5 or Quinton Bell, though using Bell would require signing him to the 53-man roster because he's out of practice squad elevations.

If the Dolphins don't use Carter, who has special teams experience, in this spot, one would have to wonder why keep him around occupying a roster spot.

STEELERS STATUS

The Steelers' final injury report was highlighted by the confirmation of T.J. Watt not playing because of his lung issue, but there was another significant development Saturday.

Cornerback James Pierre, who is graded among the top five players at his position by Pro Football Focus, was ruled out because of a calf injury.

Options to replace him in the starting lineup, with former Dolphins standout Jalen Ramsey firmly entrenched at safety, would include former Jets cornerback Brandin Echols or former Chargers starter Asante Samuel Jr.

The Steelers also ruled out offensive lineman Andrus Peat with a concussion and listed first-round pick Derrick Harmon (knee) and tight end Darnell Washington (concussion) as questionable.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was limited in practice Saturday, but did not get a game status designation.

FINE MESS

Achane and fellow running back Jaylen Wright were in the news Saturday for being fined for their post-touchdown celebration in the 34-10 victory against the New York Jets, each docked $8,238 for a "violent gesture" following Achane's 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

But there was another Dolphins player hit with a fine for that game, safety Ashtyn Davis.

He was fined $13,611 for a hit on a defenseless player. It was the result of an incomplete pass from Jets quarterback to tight end Stone Smartt, who was injured on the play, though there was no flag thrown against Davis.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: