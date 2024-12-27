Breaking Down the Final Week 17 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins ruled out two players for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but it was one of the players they listed as questionable who stood out.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was among those six players listed as questionable after being limited in the team's two practices this week. Tagovailoa was on the injury report for a couple of days last week as well, but was removed from it Friday and he started against the San Francisco 49ers.
It could be that Tagovailoa's presence in the lineup could be determined by whether the Dolphins remain in playoff contention or they've been eliminated, which would happen if both the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos win Saturday.
The same could apply to the other players listed as questionable, all of whom also were limited practice Friday: T Terron Armstead (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (knee), WR Dee Eskridge (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) and S Jordan Poyer (knee/finger).
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who sustained quad and knee injuries in the victory against the 49ers, was removed from the injury report and will play against Cleveland.
The two players who were ruled out were CB Kendall Fuller (knee) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee). Kader Kohou figures to replace Fuller in the starting lineup, unless the Dolphins open in the nickel alignment, in which case Kohou would be in the slot and Storm Duck likely would be outside opposite Jalen Ramsey. Tyrel Dodson likely will step into the starting lineup for Walker.
BROWNS INJURY REPORT
The Cleveland Browns ruled out three players Friday, including star tight end David Njoku (knee).
Also ruled out were defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee) and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion).
The one player the Browns listed as questionable was quarterback Jameis Winston, who's dealing with a shoulder injury.
But Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said the starting quarterback Sunday would be Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was removed from the injury report Friday after dealing with a calf injury.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee/shin) also didn't receive a game status designation despite being limited in practice for a second consecutive day.