Dolphins Rookie Stock Report After Week 14: Jonah's Best Game Yet?

A week after only four rookies qualified for this weekly report, the Miami Dolphins got seven of their eight rookies onto the field quite a bit in their 34-10 win against the New York Jets.

Of course, the only holdout was QB Quinn Ewers, who has been active just once this season. As always, we reviewed the tape of the rookies who did play to see if their stock should rise or fall.

Here’s the Week 14 rookie stock report.

Kenneth Grant

Week 13: No Movement

Week 14: Slight Stock Up

Grant’s play has stabilized the past two-ish months, but he took a small step forward against the Jets, so we’re bumping his stock up a bit.

He had his best pass-rush rep of the season late in the fourth quarter. He beat starting left guard John Simpson with a two-handed swipe and an arm-over move to get a free run at the quarterback.

That’s the type of stuff that got Grant drafted so highly, and it’s good to see those flashes show up toward the end of the season. As a run defender, Grant held his own, including a nice one-handed tackle on Breece Hall after stacking Armand Membou.

Jonah Savaiinaea

Week 13: Slight Stock Up

Week 14: Stock Up

This now makes it four straight weeks of Savaiianea’s stock going up. That linear progression has mostly been small jumps, though.

His performance against the Jets felt like the lightbulb really went on, though. Savaiinaea hit his landmarks in the running game with incredible consistency and moved bodies at the first and second levels.

There were a couple of reps when he fell off his assignment a little too easily, but his overall run-game tape was quite good.

His passing game performance was a slight step back from last week, but still solid overall. PFF gave Savaiinaea a pretty low grade, which I’m not sure I understand.

He overset on a rep near the end zone and gave up a quick pressure, but that was the only one in 22 pass-blocking reps. The Dolphins did run a lot of play-action, so perhaps they’re factoring in true pass set wins?

Either way, Savaiinaea is getting better, even if he still has clear areas for improvement.

Jordan Phillips

Week 13: Slight Stock Up

Week 14: No Movement

Phillips didn’t have a huge impact in this game one way or the other. He did his job in the running game, although I thought he got moved by some double teams slightly more than normal.

Like Grant, he also had arguably his best pass-rush rep of the season. He hit the Jets’ right guard with a club move in the fourth quarter to get a quick win into the backfield. He also had a nice loop off Grant’s pick stunt earlier in the game.

Phillips has been an incredibly sturdy presence for the Dolphins this season and a big reason the run defense has stabilized.

Dante Trader Jr.

Week 13: Didn’t Qualify

Week 14: No Movement

A week after playing just five defensive snaps, Trader Jr. saw his snaps shoot back up to 28 against the Jets. He had two tackles in the game and didn’t miss any, which is probably the area he needs to improve the most.

Miami’s secondary wasn’t tested much in this game because the Jets weren’t working with much, but Trader was where he was supposed to be for the most part.

The Maryland product has done a nice job this season, and the snap split Miami had Sunday makes a lot more sense than the one it had last week.

Jason Marshall Jr.

Week 13: Didn’t Qualify

Week 14: Stock Down

Marshall played just one snap in the first half (the last one) and didn’t get into the game again until there was one minute left in the third quarter. It’s pretty clear he’s lost his role outside of garbage time.

He got all of his reps on the outside, which is where Miami views him long term, despite him initially playing in the slot this season. The tape wasn’t kind to Marshall this week.

He gave up a couple of catches on the outside and could have given up more if the quarterback was looking his way. Of the rookies on this list, Marshall has probably seen his stock drop the most since the season started.

Ollie Gordon II

Week 13: Didn’t Qualify

Week 14: Stock Down

Gordon racked up just 17 yards on five carries against the Jets. The team went all in on Jaylen Wright after De’Von Achane went out, and that was the correct choice.

Gordon dropped a toss, almost leading to a turnover, and didn’t do a ton with his other touches. He did score a touchdown, but he was pushed about 3 yards into the end zone by the offensive line.

He was also charged with a pressure and sack allowed on just three pass-blocking snaps. There’s a fair argument that play wasn’t all on Gordon, but he definitely lost his 1-on-1 battle with Quincy Williams.

Gordon has a role in the Dolphins’ offense, but given how well Wright played in Achane’s absence, it’s hard to argue Gordon’s role should expand.

Zeek Biggers

Week 13: Slight Stock Down

Week 14: No Movement

Biggers played better against the run than he did last week, but he didn’t do quite enough to merit a stock up. Still, it’s clear that Biggers can be a rotational player at the NFL level, which is a huge win for a seventh-round pick.

He’s got nice power when rushing the passer, and he’s got a good motor to get after the quarterback late in the down. He’s got the frame to defend the run, but needs to work on his anchor.

Overall, the Dolphins have to be happy with what they’re getting from the Georgia Tech product so far.

