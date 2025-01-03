Breaking Down the Final Week 18 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins didn't officially rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa on their final injury report of Week 18, but what really stood out was the addition of Calais Campbell.
The veteran defensive lineman, wrapping up a brilliant 15th NFL season, was listed as questionable with a neck injury that had him limited Friday, a pretty clear indication the injury occurred during practice.
Campbell was among three players who were listed with a new issue Friday, another being wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who also was listed as questionable after missing practice because of illness.
Yet another wide receiver, Dee Eskridge, was added to the injury report with a finger injury and also listed as questionable.
The other players listed as questionable include WR Jaylen Waddle (knee), leaving Malik Washington, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma as the three healthy wide receivers on the 53-man roster.
The Dolphins also always have the option of elevating a wide receiver off the practice squad, whether it be veteran Isaiah McKenzie or Tarik Black.
The other two players listed as questionable are tackle Terron Armstead, who practiced for the first time all week Friday, and safety Jevon Holland, who was limited all week because of a wrist injury.
Fellow safety Jordan Poyer was removed from the injury report Friday and will be start against the Jets.
Tagovailoa was listed as doubtful, though head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he was "very unlikely" to play.
The one player who was ruled out was linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who didn't practice all week because of a knee injury.
JETS INJURY REPORT
The Jets ruled out only one player Friday, that being starting cornerback Sauce Gardner, who didn't practice all week because of a hamstring injury.
Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee) was listed as doubtful despite being a full participant in practice the past two days, while four players were listed as questionable.
Those four players are TE Tyler Conklin (calf), OL Morgan Moses (knee), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring).