Breaking Down the Final Week 5 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins will welcome back some injured players when they face the New England Patriots in Week 5, though the status of Odell Beckham Jr. remains uncertain.
Tackle Terron Armstead, running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Kendall Fuller and David Long Jr. all will play against New England, barring an unforeseen development, because none of them had a game status designation on the final injury report of the week.
This will be the first game for Mostert since he was injured in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars; Long, Fuller and Armstead all played the first three games before sitting out the loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Fuller and Armstead missed the Monday night game because of concussions they sustained against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Beckham, who remains on PUP, was listed as questionable on the final injury report, though a good sign is that he was listed as a full participant in practice Friday.
Cornerback Cam Smith, who is on IR with a designation to return, also was listed as questionable but also was a full participant in practice Friday.
Because neither Beckham nor Smith is on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins will have to create space if they activate either player Saturday.
The only player the Dolphins ruled out for the New England was safety Jordan Poyer, who sustained a shin injury against Tennessee. His place in the starting lineup figures to be taken by veteran Marcus Maye.
Poyer did not practice all week, and four others were limited Friday: QB Skylar Thompson (ribs), WR Tyreek Hill (not injury related - personal), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), and WR Malik Washington (quadricep). Thompson was listed as questionable on the final injury report, but the three others will be ready to go since they didn't get a game status designation.
The Dolphins announced later Friday afternoon they had released quarterback Tim Boyle, a pretty clear indication that Thompson will be ready to play against New England if needed.
PATRIOTS FINAL INJURY REPORT
The Patriots' injury report featured a really long list of players with a game status designation, and that was on top of placing center David Andrews and tackle Caedan Wallace on injured reserve.
Along with listing LB Sione Takitaki (knee) as doubtful, the Patriots had a whopping 12 players listed as questionable, a list headed by four members of their secondary — Kyle Dugger, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers.
Dugger (ankle) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder) were the only two players who didn't practice Friday.
Also listed as questionable for New England: WR Kendrick Bourne (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), G Michael Jordan (ankle), C Nick Leverett (ankle), T Vederian Lowe (knee), S Marte Mapu (calf) and G Layden Robinson (ankle/wrist).
It should be noted that Leverett is the backup to Andrews at center.