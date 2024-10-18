Breaking Down the Final Week 7 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' rosy outlook in terms of player availability for their Week 7 game isn't quite as rosy anymore.
The team's final injury report of the week had three new names of it for this week, and all three of those players were listed as questionable.
Probably the most significant involved right tackle Austin Jackson, who was a limited participant in practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. If Jackson can't play, logic suggests the starter would be veteran Kendall Lamm, who was a full participant in practice Friday after showing up on the injury report Thursday with an elbow injury. Lamm didn't get a game status designation, an indication he'll play against the Colts.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't practice Friday and also was listed as questionable, and the injury was listed as "hamstring/personal." The expectation here is that if Beckham can't play, then Dee Eskridge likely would be elevated from the practice squad for a third time this season.
Finally, long snapper Blake Ferguson was listed as limited in practice because of a personal issue and also was listed as questionable.
The only player listed as doubtful was safety Jevon Holland, who sustained a hand injury in the Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots. Holland was limited in practice all week.
Fellow safety Jordan Poyer didn't get a game status designation, so he'll be back in the starting lineup against Indy after missing two games and likely would be joined by veteran Marcus Maye if Holland can't play.
Aso listed as questionable were LB David Long Jr. (knee), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), CB Cam Smith (hamstring) and QB Skylar Thompson (ribs). Smith was a full participant in practice all week, though he remains on IR with the hamstring injury that cost him the first five games. That was Smith's last week of practice before the Dolphins have to move him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR the rest of the season.
Long and Ogbah were limited in practice all week.
Along with Lamm, running back De'Von Achane and linebacker Mohamed Kamara also were not given a game status designation and will be available, though Kamara has been a healthy scratch for every game of his rookie season so far.
COLTS INJURY REPORT
The Colts, meanwhile, ruled out two players, the most significant being running back Jonathan Taylor.
The other was cornerback Chris Lammons, who has an ankle injury.
The Colts had six players listed as questionable, a list headed by wide receiver Michael Pittman, who's dealing with a back injury. Pittman didn't practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday but being a full participant Thursday.
Also listed as questionable were DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), T Braden Smith (knee), WR Josh Downs (toe), WR Alec Pierce (shoulder) and LB E.J. Speed (knee).
Odeyingbo and Smith didn't practice Friday; Downs was limited; Pierce and Speed were full participants.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson did not get a game status designation and will be in the starting lineup Sunday after missing the past two games because of an oblique injury.